Free Bert Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Let the shirtless antics continue: "Free Bert" has been renewed at Netflix, TVLine has learned.

The comedy starring comedian Bert Kreischer will be back for Season 2. Season 1 premiered January 22 on the streaming service.

"We're incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this show and giving us the chance to continue the freeing of Bert," showrunners/writers/directors Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel said in a statement.

The series follows Kreischer (as himself) as he and his "equally unfiltered" family assimilate (or don't) into hoity-toity life in Beverly Hills. Like Season 1, Season 2 will film in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kreisher, who also has several stand-up specials with the streaming service, is slated to appear at both the upcoming Netflix Is a Joke Fest and Major League Baseball Opening Night.

Are you excited that "Free Bert" will be back? Let us know in the comments!