Kiki Shepard, Showtime At The Apollo Co-Host, Dead At 74

Kiki Shepard, best known to TV audiences as co-host of the long-running variety show "Showtime at the Apollo," died Monday at the age of 74.

Her rep, LaShirl Smith, told TMZ that she suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles and that her death was "completely unexpected."

From 1987 to 2002, Shepard served as co-host of "Showtime at the Apollo," appearing alongside a succession of emcees including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo'Nique, Rudy Rush, Mark Curry, and Rick Aviles.

Additional TV credits included "A Different World," "Baywatch" (and "Baywatch Nights"), "Conan the Adventurer," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Family Law," "Grey's Anatomy," "Lady Boss," "Mind Your Business," "NYPD Blue," "Thunder in Paradise," and "Yes, Dear."

Shepard was also a professional dancer. During her time at Howard University, she was a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company. She also appeared in several Broadway productions throughout the 1970s and '80s, including "Bubbling Brown Sugar" (1976), "Comin' Uptown" (1979), "Reggae" (1980), "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God" (1980, 1982), and "Porgy and Bess" (1983).