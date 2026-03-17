Save The Dates: Jack Ryan Movie, The Neighborhood Finale, And More
It won't be long now: Prime Video has announced that "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War," a feature-length follow-up to the John Krasinski-led action series, will begin streaming Wednesday, May 20.
Alongside Krasinski, returning cast members include Wendell Pierce as CIA deputy director James Greer, Michael Kelly as private security contractor Mike November and Betty Gabriel as CIA director Elizabeth Wright.
Sienna Miller, Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild, also star. Watch a trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
* CBS has announced that "The Neighborhood" will wrap its eight-season run on Monday, May 11. Additionally, a one-hour "Entertainment Tonight" retrospective, "The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special," will air Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m.
* "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, will begin streaming Wednesday, April 1 on Starz.
* Netflix has released a trailer for "Love on the Spectrum" Season 4, streaming Wednesday, April 1:
* Apple TV has released a trailer for "Outcome," a new film by Jonah Hill, streaming Friday, April 10. The dark comedy "centers on Reef Hawk (played by Keanu Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career," per the official logline. Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Hill co-star.