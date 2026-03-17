Save The Dates: Jack Ryan Movie, The Neighborhood Finale, And More

It won't be long now: Prime Video has announced that "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War," a feature-length follow-up to the John Krasinski-led action series, will begin streaming Wednesday, May 20.

Alongside Krasinski, returning cast members include Wendell Pierce as CIA deputy director James Greer, Michael Kelly as private security contractor Mike November and Betty Gabriel as CIA director Elizabeth Wright.

Sienna Miller, Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild, also star. Watch a trailer above.