Scrubs Recap: J.D. And Elliot Reenter The Dating Pool — But Are They Ready To Move On?

At this point, it's clear that J.D. isn't ready to date again — and he tells us as much: "I was lying here beneath this beautiful woman, and I actually felt nothing."

Soon after, we see him in the passenger seat of a car, apologizing. "I'm really sorry about this," he says. "It's just, the last time I was with someone, it really meant something. And I know after a divorce, guys are supposed to go out and hook up like crazy, but I think I just need a little time to figure out what I actually want."

We think he's apologizing to Lily. But he's actually talking to Turk, who picked him up after she refused to drive him home.

Elliot, meanwhile, confides in Sibby that she doesn't see herself dating again. She tried with "Dr. Chapstick," whom we briefly glimpsed in the revival's first episode, "but then it hit me: Maybe sex is overrated," she says. "I'm just not excited about starting over at this point in my life. It's too late."

But by the end of Episode 5, she appears to have a change of heart, when an organ transplant pilot asks where he can find a good cup of coffee — and she leads the way.

"Only the heart knows when it's ready to let someone in again," J.D.'s narration kicks in as he spots Elliot with the pilot. "But sometimes, the heart just needs a little more time to heal."

What did you think of "Scrubs" Season 10, Episode 5, "My Angel"? And how's the revival working for you as we hit the halfway mark of this nine-episode run? Sound off in the comments.