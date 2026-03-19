Scrubs Recap: J.D. And Elliot Reenter The Dating Pool — But Are They Ready To Move On?
J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating in Episode 5 of the "Scrubs" revival — only to discover he's still not over Elliot.
As chief of medicine, J.D. knows better than to date a hospital employee. But once he learns that lobby harpist Lily (played by recent "Shrinking" guest star Lisa Gilroy) is a volunteer, all systems are a go.
Their evening starts at Lloyd's Tavern — J.D., of course, orders an appletini — where Lily makes her intentions clear: They're only having one drink... then they're having sex. They head back to her place, where Lily drops the act, revealing that her "sweet, little angel baby/harp girl" persona is just a ruse. She refers to herself as "Minerva: Divine Sex Witch."
At that point, J.D. realizes he's in over his head.
Lily then throws J.D. onto her bed and asks him to choke her, prompting him to deploy his safe word — "raisin." As he looks to his left, he spots a pizza box on the bed. Lily quickly grabs it and plays it off, calling herself a "little slob," but J.D. can't take his eyes off it — the sight triggering a memory of when he and Elliot first started sleeping together in Season 1, Episode 15, "My Bed Banter & Beyond."
Cue the flashback.
J.D.'s First Post-Divorce Date Triggers a Scrubs Flashback
At this point, it's clear that J.D. isn't ready to date again — and he tells us as much: "I was lying here beneath this beautiful woman, and I actually felt nothing."
Soon after, we see him in the passenger seat of a car, apologizing. "I'm really sorry about this," he says. "It's just, the last time I was with someone, it really meant something. And I know after a divorce, guys are supposed to go out and hook up like crazy, but I think I just need a little time to figure out what I actually want."
We think he's apologizing to Lily. But he's actually talking to Turk, who picked him up after she refused to drive him home.
Elliot, meanwhile, confides in Sibby that she doesn't see herself dating again. She tried with "Dr. Chapstick," whom we briefly glimpsed in the revival's first episode, "but then it hit me: Maybe sex is overrated," she says. "I'm just not excited about starting over at this point in my life. It's too late."
But by the end of Episode 5, she appears to have a change of heart, when an organ transplant pilot asks where he can find a good cup of coffee — and she leads the way.
"Only the heart knows when it's ready to let someone in again," J.D.'s narration kicks in as he spots Elliot with the pilot. "But sometimes, the heart just needs a little more time to heal."
What did you think of "Scrubs" Season 10, Episode 5, "My Angel"? And how's the revival working for you as we hit the halfway mark of this nine-episode run? Sound off in the comments.