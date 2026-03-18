What To Watch Wednesday: Cross Wraps, Invincible Returns, Imperfect Women Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Cross" wraps its sophomore run, "Invincible" returns for Season 4, and Apple TV unveils its "Imperfect Women" adaptation.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for March 18, 2026
Age of Attraction
Reality sets in as the couples face the judgement of their friends and family; while some receive encouragement, others encounter major concerns.
Cross
Season 2 finale: Cross and Kayla attempt to trap Luz, who instead gives Cross evidence to bring billionaire Lance Durand to justice.
Imperfect Women
Series premiere: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star as longtime friends whose lives are upended by a shocking crime.
Invincible
Season 4 premiere: Mark battles enemies new and old in his fight to keep Earth safe; loyalties are challenged when an old enemy is revealed.
The Lady
Series premiere: The four-part drama captures the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, and co-stars Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Ed Speleers as Thomas Cressman.
Shrinking
Jimmy finally goes on a first date with Sofi; Gaby has a crisis of confidence; Liz learns more about Brian’s living situation.
Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks
Narrated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the documentary looks back at the Seahawks' 2025 season through game broadcast footage, including extended highlights of Seattle's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.
Ten Pound Poms
Season 2 finale: The Roberts family comes together in a moment of crisis and Kate fights for her happiness.
Men's NCAA Basketball
First Four coverage includes Lehigh vs. Prairie View (6:40 p.m.) and Miami (OH) vs. SMU (9:15 p.m.).
Women's NCAA Basketball
First Four coverage includes Nebraska vs. Richmond (7 p.m.) and Missouri State vs. Stephen F. Austin (9 p.m.).
Assisted Living
The assisted living family cares for Leah as she falls sick during her pregnancy; Phillip gains new clarity on his major for college.
Chicago Med
Archer confronts his own mortality while on a complex case; one patient's quirky habit baffles Charles and Theo; a fatal diagnosis shocks one of the doctors at Gaffney.
The Masked Singer
It's Star Trek Night featuring intergalactic costumes and special outer space-themed songs and performances; two celebrities must unmask their true identity.
Scrubs
J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk's guidance; Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient; the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.
Southern Charm
Salley and Austen discuss their intimate moments; Craig accuses Charley of stringing him along; tension between Craig and Austen reaches its breaking point.
Survivor
Another boomerang idol is discovered; the biggest reward of the season is on the line as tribes compete for immunity and a special afternoon with country music star Zac Brown.
Abbott Elementary
Jacob and Ava team up for an initiative; Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson get ready for the Janitor's Ball.
Chicago Fire
A car crash puzzles Kidd and Vasquez; Herrmann gets his chance in the spotlight; Violet and Novak deal with a moral dilemma.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
In the semi-finals, alliances are tested and strategies shift after Johnny reveals a first-ever double elimination; the sky-high End Game sends a contestant away in an ambulance.
The Greatest Average American
Players deliberate the most iconic Disney film moment and predict how many footballs Nate can throw from an armchair.
Sistas
Circles are a steady loop but there are still sides to every story and, when a circle is broken, the sides of a triangle become sharp and clear.
Southern Hospitality
Emmy is in the hot seat at the group dinner; Joe tries to prove his worth at work; Grace Lilly makes waves at Girls and Gays night.
America's Culinary Cup
The remaining chefs leave the pantry behind to harvest the ingredients that will decide their fate; contestants then return to the Penthouse to face the Sustainability Commandment.
Pawn Stars
Season 24 finale: When Corey and Chum are invited to a BBQ at Rick's house, they begin to suspect he may have a hoarding problem.
Chicago P.D.
Ruzek grows suspicious when a DEA agent contacts him for details surrounding a missing informant.
Shark Tank
Pitches include beer without the bloat, a snoring-prevention straw, mushroom-based earplugs, and a line of expressive press-on nails; Fawn Weaver returns to the Tank.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Neal Brennan, Glenn Close, Whitney Cummings, Robby Hoffman, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Howie Mandel.