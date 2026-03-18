WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Cross Wraps, Invincible Returns, Imperfect Women Begins, And More

By Claire Franken
Alex Cross in Cross Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Cross" wraps its sophomore run, "Invincible" returns for Season 4, and Apple TV unveils its "Imperfect Women" adaptation.

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Showtimes for March 18, 2026

ET

Age of Attraction

Netflix TWO EPISODES

Reality sets in as the couples face the judgement of their friends and family; while some receive encouragement, others encounter major concerns.

Cross

Prime Video

Season 2 finale: Cross and Kayla attempt to trap Luz, who instead gives Cross evidence to bring billionaire Lance Durand to justice.

Imperfect Women

Apple TV FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star as longtime friends whose lives are upended by a shocking crime.

Invincible

Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

Season 4 premiere: Mark battles enemies new and old in his fight to keep Earth safe; loyalties are challenged when an old enemy is revealed.

The Lady

BritBox

Series premiere: The four-part drama captures the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, and co-stars Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Ed Speleers as Thomas Cressman.

Shrinking

Apple TV

Jimmy finally goes on a first date with Sofi; Gaby has a crisis of confidence; Liz learns more about Brian’s living situation.

    Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks

    The Roku Channel

    Narrated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the documentary looks back at the Seahawks' 2025 season through game broadcast footage, including extended highlights of Seattle's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

    Ten Pound Poms

    BritBox

    Season 2 finale: The Roberts family comes together in a moment of crisis and Kate fights for her happiness.

    ET

    Men's NCAA Basketball

    truTV March Madness

    First Four coverage includes Lehigh vs. Prairie View (6:40 p.m.) and Miami (OH) vs. SMU (9:15 p.m.). 

    ET

    Women's NCAA Basketball

    ESPN2 March Madness

    First Four coverage includes Nebraska vs. Richmond (7 p.m.) and Missouri State vs. Stephen F. Austin (9 p.m.).

      ET

      Assisted Living

      BET TWO EPISODES

      The assisted living family cares for Leah as she falls sick during her pregnancy; Phillip gains new clarity on his major for college.

      Chicago Med

      NBC

      Archer confronts his own mortality while on a complex case; one patient's quirky habit baffles Charles and Theo; a fatal diagnosis shocks one of the doctors at Gaffney.

      The Masked Singer

      Fox

      It's Star Trek Night featuring intergalactic costumes and special outer space-themed songs and performances; two celebrities must unmask their true identity.

      Scrubs

      ABC

      J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk's guidance; Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient; the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.

      Southern Charm

      Bravo SEASON 11 REUNION (PART 1 OF 2)

      Salley and Austen discuss their intimate moments; Craig accuses Charley of stringing him along; tension between Craig and Austen reaches its breaking point.

      Survivor

      CBS

      Another boomerang idol is discovered; the biggest reward of the season is on the line as tribes compete for immunity and a special afternoon with country music star Zac Brown.

      ET

      Abbott Elementary

      ABC

      Jacob and Ava team up for an initiative; Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson get ready for the Janitor's Ball.

      ET

      Chicago Fire

      NBC

      A car crash puzzles Kidd and Vasquez; Herrmann gets his chance in the spotlight; Violet and Novak deal with a moral dilemma.

      Fear Factor: House of Fear

      Fox

      In the semi-finals, alliances are tested and strategies shift after Johnny reveals a first-ever double elimination; the sky-high End Game sends a contestant away in an ambulance.

      The Greatest Average American

      ABC

      Players deliberate the most iconic Disney film moment and predict how many footballs Nate can throw from an armchair.

      Sistas

      BET

      Circles are a steady loop but there are still sides to every story and, when a circle is broken, the sides of a triangle become sharp and clear.

      Southern Hospitality

      Bravo

      Emmy is in the hot seat at the group dinner; Joe tries to prove his worth at work; Grace Lilly makes waves at Girls and Gays night.

      ET

      America's Culinary Cup

      CBS

      The remaining chefs leave the pantry behind to harvest the ingredients that will decide their fate; contestants then return to the Penthouse to face the Sustainability Commandment.

      Pawn Stars

      History

      Season 24 finale: When Corey and Chum are invited to a BBQ at Rick's house, they begin to suspect he may have a hoarding problem.

      ET

      Chicago P.D.

      NBC

      Ruzek grows suspicious when a DEA agent contacts him for details surrounding a missing informant.

      Shark Tank

      ABC

      Pitches include beer without the bloat, a snoring-prevention straw, mushroom-based earplugs, and a line of expressive press-on nails; Fawn Weaver returns to the Tank.

      ET

      Hollywood Squares

      CBS

      Celebrity guests include Neal Brennan, Glenn Close, Whitney Cummings, Robby Hoffman, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, and Howie Mandel.

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