NCIS: Origins' Austin Stowell Breaks Down Pride's Arrival — And His Feud With Gibbs
"NCIS" legend Dwayne Pride has made his "NCIS: Origins" debut, but his welcome was anything but warm.
Fans of the franchise know that Dwayne Pride and Gibbs share a friendship later in adulthood, but the CBS prequel reveals that the pair got off to a rocky start when they first meet at a bar in the '80s. After enjoying a few drinks with his father, Gibbs steps away to use the restroom. When he returns, he witnesses a scuffle and sees his father get clocked in the face by the bar's pianist, seemingly after simply requesting a song in honor of his late wife.
Turns out that punching pianist was young NIS Panama Special Agent Pride (played by Shea Buckner), who resurfaces 11 years after that meeting in Tuesday's episode. Pride, along with other Panama personnel, is called in to assist on an investigation concerning a suspected smuggling ring after a lieutenant washes ashore.
But Gibbs hasn't forgotten about that violent encounter years before, so the pair butt heads for much of the episode. Ultimately, Pride and Gibbs survive a violent confrontation together and gain a bit of respect for one another. Plus, Gibbs learns that it was his father who threw that first punch all those years ago — allowing for a friendship with Pride to really take off.
Austin Stowell says playing a disgruntled Gibbs was easy
"NCIS: Origins" star Austin Stowell tells TVLine he didn't have to dig very deep to channel Gibbs' disdain for the young Dwayne Pride.
"I can remember as a kid that somebody made fun of my dad, and I punched him right in the face," Stowell shares. "So I really can connect with what happens with Gibbs."
The actor adds that the Gibbs/Pride tension was only further stoked by his own personal reaction to watching the rest of the NIS office take so quickly to the Panama agent during filming.
"I could feel it in the scene where I'm like, 'I've been here for a year and a half, and nobody speaks to me with this kind of friendly tone!'" he jokes.
Beyond pointing out the parallels between Gibbs' storyline and his own life, Stowell says that this week's installment was a "fun episode to play" because he loves "going back to the days when Gibbs was a Marine and seeing events that really impact the man that he eventually becomes."
What did you think of Pride's "NCIS: Origins" debut? Hit the comments with your reactions to this week's episode!