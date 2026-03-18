NCIS: Origins' Austin Stowell Breaks Down Pride's Arrival — And His Feud With Gibbs

"NCIS" legend Dwayne Pride has made his "NCIS: Origins" debut, but his welcome was anything but warm.

Fans of the franchise know that Dwayne Pride and Gibbs share a friendship later in adulthood, but the CBS prequel reveals that the pair got off to a rocky start when they first meet at a bar in the '80s. After enjoying a few drinks with his father, Gibbs steps away to use the restroom. When he returns, he witnesses a scuffle and sees his father get clocked in the face by the bar's pianist, seemingly after simply requesting a song in honor of his late wife.

Turns out that punching pianist was young NIS Panama Special Agent Pride (played by Shea Buckner), who resurfaces 11 years after that meeting in Tuesday's episode. Pride, along with other Panama personnel, is called in to assist on an investigation concerning a suspected smuggling ring after a lieutenant washes ashore.

But Gibbs hasn't forgotten about that violent encounter years before, so the pair butt heads for much of the episode. Ultimately, Pride and Gibbs survive a violent confrontation together and gain a bit of respect for one another. Plus, Gibbs learns that it was his father who threw that first punch all those years ago — allowing for a friendship with Pride to really take off.