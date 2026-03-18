Power Creator's First Netflix Series Nemesis Lands May Release Date — Get A First Look

After creating the "Power" universe on Starz, Courtney A. Kemp is bringing her power to Netflix.

Kemp's first Netflix series "Nemesis" will debut Thursday, May 14, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once. The hour-long drama, billed as "the story of two men on either side of the law," tells "the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective)," per the official description.

"What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn, amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us," the description continues.

Matthew Law ("Abbott Elementary") and Y'lan Noel ("Insecure") lead the cast, joined by Cleopatra Coleman ("The Last Man on Earth"), Tre Hale ("Platonic"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("Tulsa King"), Jonnie Park ("Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens"), Ariana Guerra ("CSI: Vegas"), and more.

Kemp — the co-creator and showrunner of "Nemesis" — is best known for creating the Starz crime drama "Power," which wrapped up a six-season run in 2020 and has spawned three spin-offs so far, with an additional prequel, "Power: Origins," now in the works. Kemp signed a major overall deal with Netflix in 2021, with a series order for "Nemesis" and Law and Noel's castings announced last March.

Netflix has also released a series of first-look photos from "Nemesis"; read on to get a sneak peek, and then let us know in the comments if you'll be watching.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix



