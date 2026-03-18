Save The Dates: Jennifer Garner's Five Star Weekend, Zach Galifianakis' Gardening Show, And More
Jennifer Garner is packing her bags for a girls' trip... one with a few secrets in tow.
Peacock has announced that "The Five Star Weekend," an adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, July 16.
Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, "a famed cook and best selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss," according to the official logline. "Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis' picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans.
"In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star," the logline continues. "Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed."
D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place"), Gemma Chan ("Humans"), Regina Hall ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Chloë Sevigny ("Monster"), Harlow Jane ("High Desert"), and Timothy Olyphant ("Justified") co-star. A trailer has not yet been released.
In other scheduling news...
* Netflix has released a trailer for "This Is a Gardening Show," described as "a refreshing and whimsical take on gardening," hosted by Zach Galifianakis. "Rather than positioning himself as an expert, Galifianakis approaches the subject with curiosity and self-effacing humor, with the goal of learning alongside his audience and giving viewers valuable, accessible, and educational tools to use in their own gardens." All six episodes (running 15–20 minutes each) will be released Wednesday, April 22 — aka Earth Day.
* Prime Video's "American Gladiators" reboot, hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, will premiere Friday, April 17 with its first three episodes. An additional three will be released April 24, followed by the final four on May 1. Here's the official logline: "Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion."
* Netflix's "Million Dollar Secret" returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, April 15 with its first three episodes. An additional three will be released April 22, followed by the final two on April 29. For the uninitiated: "Fourteen strangers enter a glamorous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious box. Thirteen of these boxes are empty but one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden."
* MeTV's "Collector's Call," hosted by Lisa Whelchel ("The Facts of Life"), will kick off Season 7 on Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Among the 26 new episodes are collections devoted to enduring pop culture legends Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and Liberace.