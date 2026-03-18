Save The Dates: Jennifer Garner's Five Star Weekend, Zach Galifianakis' Gardening Show, And More

Jennifer Garner is packing her bags for a girls' trip... one with a few secrets in tow.

Peacock has announced that "The Five Star Weekend," an adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, July 16.

Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, "a famed cook and best selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss," according to the official logline. "Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis' picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans.

"In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star," the logline continues. "Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed."

D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place"), Gemma Chan ("Humans"), Regina Hall ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Chloë Sevigny ("Monster"), Harlow Jane ("High Desert"), and Timothy Olyphant ("Justified") co-star. A trailer has not yet been released.