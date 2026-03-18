Casting News: Netflix's Scooby-Doo Rounds Out Mystery Inc., The Morning Show Adds Jesse Williams, And More
Netflix has unveiled the cast of its live-action "Scooby-Doo" series, adding Maxwell Jenkins ("Lost in Space") as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson ("The Pitt") as Velma Dinkley, and Tanner Hagen ("The Pitt") as Shaggy Rogers alongside Mckenna Grace ("Young Sheldon"), who was previously cast as Daphne Blake.
Described as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog," the Netflix series picks up during "their final summer at camp," as "old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the official logline. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."
Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners and executive producers on the as-yet-untitled series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes also executive-produce.
In other casting news...
* "The Morning Show" Season 5 has added Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy") as Vernon, UBN's new head of news — who, according to Deadline, "is known as a brash pot-stirrer with a talent for grabbing and keeping an audience."
* "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 5 has added eight recurring guest stars: Chris Diamantopoulos ("Silicon Valley") as Frank Silver, Corbin Bernsen ("L.A. Law") as Richard Finch, Diane Guerrero ("Orange Is the New Black") as Natalia, Iker Garcia ("The Pitt") as Rafa Wagner, Patty Guggenheim ("She Hulk: Attorney at Law") as Allison Finch, Richard Cabral ("Mayans M.C.") as Benny Perez, Steve Howey ("Shameless") as Brian Cunningham, and Teresa Maria ("Narcos: Mexico") as Tina Perez. Additionally, Cobie Smulders, who was introduced in Season 4 as Emi Finch, has been promoted to series regular.
* Hudson Williams ("Heated Rivalry") and Jennifer Grey ("Dirty Dancing") have boarded Netflix's "The Altruists," an eight-episode drama based on the rise and fall of FTX, starring Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, Variety reports.
* CBS' "Elsbeth" has enlisted Patti LuPone ("Agatha All Along") and Michael Urie ("Shrinking") to guest-star in its Season 3 finale, Deadline reports. LuPone will play Ruby Lane, "a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings," while Urie will play Monty Blakemont III, "a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect."
* Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Assassin's Creed" has cast Nabhaan Rizwan ("KAOS") and Claes Bang ("Bad Sisters") in undisclosed series-regular roles.