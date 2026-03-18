Casting News: Netflix's Scooby-Doo Rounds Out Mystery Inc., The Morning Show Adds Jesse Williams, And More

Netflix has unveiled the cast of its live-action "Scooby-Doo" series, adding Maxwell Jenkins ("Lost in Space") as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson ("The Pitt") as Velma Dinkley, and Tanner Hagen ("The Pitt") as Shaggy Rogers alongside Mckenna Grace ("Young Sheldon"), who was previously cast as Daphne Blake.

Described as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog," the Netflix series picks up during "their final summer at camp," as "old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the official logline. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners and executive producers on the as-yet-untitled series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes also executive-produce.