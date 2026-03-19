What To Watch Thursday: Beauty In Black Returns, March Madness On CBS, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Beauty in Black" is back, March Madness airs on CBS, and tensions boil over on "Love Story."
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Showtimes for March 19, 2026
Canada Shore
Season 1 finale: The roommates throw one last rager as summer comes to an end.
Meal Ticket
The documentary spotlights the McDonald's All American Games, the annual high school showcase that launched stars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Candace Parker, and Shaq.
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black
Season 2, Part 2 premiere: For Mallory and Kimmie, survival begins to outweigh rivalry as the pair recognizes that their greatest threat may not be each other at all.
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- TCU vs. Ohio State (12:15 p.m.)
- Siena vs. Duke (2:50 p.m.)
- Howard vs. Michigan (7:10 p.m.)
- Saint Louis vs. Georgia (9:45 p.m.)
TBS
- High Point vs. Wisconsin (1:50 p.m.)
- Hawaii vs. Arkansas (4:25 p.m.)
- Texas vs. BYU (7:25 p.m.)
- Kennesaw St. vs. Gonzaga (10 p.m.)
TNT
- South Florida vs. Louisville (1:30 p.m.)
- North Dakota St. vs. Michigan State (4:05 p.m.)
- VCU vs. North Carolina (6:50 p.m.)
- Penn vs. Illinois (9:25 p.m.)
truTV
- Troy vs. Nebraska (12:40 p.m.)
- McNeese vs. Vanderbilt (3:15 p.m.)
- Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's (CA) (7:35 p.m.)
- Idaho vs. Houston (10:10 p.m.)
Women's NCAA Basketball
First Four coverage includes Southern vs. Samford (7 p.m.) and Virginia vs. Arizona State (9 p.m.).
9-1-1
Buck tries to manage the trauma following his kidnapping on his own; May tries to secure her first law internship without the help of her mother.
Next Level Chef
Much to the chefs' surprise, when Ramsay welcomes them back, it is Oscar, not Gordon; contestants are challenged to reimagine kids' classic dishes.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The ladies of Beverly Hills hit the streets of Florence for some Italian high-end retail therapy; Rachel debates cutting her trip short to be with her boys.
9-1-1: Nashville
Blythe scrambles to save her gala after the performer bails, leaving Dixie to step in; Ryan and Samantha rescue a woman pushed off a cliff; Dixie makes a surprising admission.
House of Villains
A late-night walk leads to an incriminating discovery; a villain gets caught in a lie that could mean the end of the bromance; one villain is gone too soon, while another overstays his welcome.
Ladies of London
Tensions reach a boiling point when Margo calls out Kimi, accusing her of seeking attention and stirring the pot — leading to sharp insults and a near physical confrontation.
Love Story
Tensions boil over after John and Carolyn discover devastating news.
The Pitt
While Mel struggles to cope with her sister’s newfound independence, patients and staff are put on edge by an unexpected presence in the ER.
That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer
Series premiere: The vintage design expert gives two designer duos identical rooms and a limited budget, challenging them to treasure hunt for thrifted finds and transform the spaces into beautiful, layered rooms in a race against the clock. (All six episodes drop Friday on Hulu.)
Grey's Anatomy
A couple faces life-altering injuries after a wrecking ball destroys their home; Lucas and Simone struggle to support a young, terminally ill patient; Richard hosts a prostate screening event.