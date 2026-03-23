Why Carroll O'Connor Decided Edith Had To Die For His All In The Family Spin-Off

"All in the Family" made TV history but after nine seasons as Edith Bunker, Jean Stapleton wanted to move on. This wasn't terrific news for CBS entertainment executive Robert Daly, who was hoping for more "All in the Family." So, Carroll O'Connor (Archie Bunker) and creator Norman Lear started talking about how to continue the story in a spin-off without Stapleton.

Lear initially pushed to keep Edith around in a diminished capacity; the show would focus on Archie at a bar, and the audience would almost never see or hear his wife. O'Connor didn't like that idea.

"I said, 'Jesus Norman, that's crippling the show. I think Edith must die,'" O'Connor told the Television Academy in 2010. Lear disagreed strongly and "negotiations broke down that night."

But O'Connor stood his ground. He recalled telling Daly, "I can't do this show with a nonexistent Edith. We'll have to write a show in which she dies ... and then go on with Archie without her."

After that, Lear agreed to make Archie a widower. In 1980, Lear explained the dilemma to the New York Times. "Edith Bunker would simply not get a divorce. That was especially true of Archie Bunker, nothing could diminish his need of her," he said. "So death was the only option."

Edith's death from an off-camera stroke was revealed in the Season 2 premiere of "Archie Bunker's Place."