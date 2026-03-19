The Terror Season 3 Sets Premiere Date: See First Photos Of Dan Stevens In Horror Anthology's Devil In Silver Adaptation

"The Terror" is returning, just not where you might expect it.

The anthology horror series' third season will premiere on Shudder and AMC+, kicking off on Thursday, May 7, TVLine has learned. The six-episode limited series, which is based on Victor LaValle's "Devil in Silver," will air on AMC's linear channel — where Seasons 1 and 2 debuted — later this year.

Season 3 stars Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") as a middle-class moving man named Pepper. Per the official synopsis, Pepper's bad luck and bad temper combine to get him committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, "an institution filled with those society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself."