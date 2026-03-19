The Bachelorette In Crisis: Why Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Ended Before It Even Started

[Editor's note: This commentary has been updated to reflect the news that ABC decided to scrap Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette."]

ABC took a big swing casting Taylor Frankie Paul as the new star of "The Bachelorette"... but that big swing turned out to be a big miss.

When ABC announced Taylor as the new Bachelorette last September, I commended them for thinking outside the box, casting somebody outside the Bachelor Nation universe for once. Taylor also brings with her a built-in fan base (and a nice bit of corporate synergy) as a main cast member on the Hulu reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." I did worry a bit, though, that her volatile relationship with ex-boyfriend Dakota, documented extensively on "Mormon Wives," would be an issue — and sure enough, it became an issue, and at the worst possible time.

Earlier this week, "Mormon Wives" reportedly stopped filming after a police investigation was launched into allegations of domestic assault between Taylor and Dakota. Both parties are accusing the other of being at fault, and I'm not here to choose sides or assign blame in what is a very sad situation. (Taylor and Dakota share a 2-year-old son.) But the incident cast an unfortunate pall over Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette," which has already finished filming and was set to premiere this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC — but has now been scrapped entirely.