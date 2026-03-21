How The Big Bang Theory Filmed Howard Floating In Outer Space

Season 6 of "The Big Bang Theory" saw Howard Wolowitz explore the upper reaches of outer space — but the actor who played him, Simon Helberg, stayed firmly on the ground.

In the first four episodes of the CBS hit sitcom's sixth season, Howard realized his dream of going to space and serving as a crew member on the International Space Station, floating around in zero gravity. (He was said to be a part of the real-life Expedition 31, which ended its mission on the space station three months before the "Big Bang" episodes with Howard in space aired in 2012.) But CBS didn't actually send Helberg to space, of course. They filmed his space scenes on a soundstage at the Warner Brothers studio lot in Burbank, California.

The show's production designer John Shaffner rented a space station set, and set decorator Ann Shea was in charge of making it look like the real thing, she tells collectSPACE: "I collected things that looked like what was in the actual space station. I watched the video of the station probably 20 times, trying to pick out all these different things, and there were so many surprises in the stuff you saw attached to the walls with Velcro so they wouldn't float around."

But how did they make it look like Howard and his fellow crew members were floating around in zero gravity? No, they weren't actually floating, Shaffner reveals: "It was done by supporting the people from underneath. There was a very long, sort of skinny platform that a person could lie on, and it would almost look like they were swimming through in weightlessness." He also credits the actors for maintaining the illusion: "They studied and really did a remarkable job with acting the weightlessness."