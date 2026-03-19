Ratings: The Hunting Party Leaps To No. 3 In Streaming, As NBC Bubble Drama Awaits Word On Renewal
NBC's "The Hunting Party" climbed to No. 3 on the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of February 16–22, following Season 1's Netflix debut on February 15.
With 14 episodes available across Netflix and Peacock, the NBC drama amassed 1.29 billion viewing minutes, trailing No. 1 "The Night Agent" (1.83 billion minutes across 30 episodes) and No. 2 "The Lincoln Lawyer" (1.53 billion minutes across 40 episodes).
"The Hunting Party" airs new episodes Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC; Season 2 resumes April 2. The network has yet to determine whether the show will be renewed for a potential Season 3.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Rounding out the overall Top 10 for the week of February 16–22 were "Love Is Blind" (1.22 billion minutes across 132 episodes), "The Pitt" (1.15 billion minutes across 22 episodes), "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" (1.07 billion minutes across three episodes), "Bluey" (856 million minutes across 154 episodes), "The Big Bang Theory" (780 million minutes across 281 episodes), "Bridgerton" (753 million minutes across 28 episodes), and "Grey's Anatomy" (695 million minutes across 459 episodes).
Factoring out acquired titles, "Love Is Blind," "The Pitt," and "Reality Check" move into third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively, followed by "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" (615 million minutes across 42 episodes), "The Traitors" (615 million minutes across 46 episodes), "Cross" (533 million minutes across 12 episodes) and "Veronica Mars" (491 million minutes across 77 episodes) — whose fourth season, previously exclusive to Hulu, became available on Netflix as of February 18.
See additional charts for Originals, Acquired, and Movies below.