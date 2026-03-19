Ratings: The Hunting Party Leaps To No. 3 In Streaming, As NBC Bubble Drama Awaits Word On Renewal

NBC's "The Hunting Party" climbed to No. 3 on the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of February 16–22, following Season 1's Netflix debut on February 15.

With 14 episodes available across Netflix and Peacock, the NBC drama amassed 1.29 billion viewing minutes, trailing No. 1 "The Night Agent" (1.83 billion minutes across 30 episodes) and No. 2 "The Lincoln Lawyer" (1.53 billion minutes across 40 episodes).

"The Hunting Party" airs new episodes Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC; Season 2 resumes April 2. The network has yet to determine whether the show will be renewed for a potential Season 3.