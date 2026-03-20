Chuck Norris, Star Of Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead At 86

The caption continues: "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.Thank you for loving him with us. With love,The Norris Family"

Though Norris' acting career began in the late 1960s and included films like "Missing in Action," "The Sidekicks," and "The Expendables 2," television fans may best know him from the role of Cordell Walker in "Walker, Texas Ranger." The action drama ran for nine seasons on CBS in the 1990s/early 2000s.