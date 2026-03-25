Matt Damon Once Played Himself On A Wildly Popular Kids' Cartoon

Matt Damon appeared as himself on a 2007 episode of the PBS children's series "Arthur" — and it was far from a typical cameo. In Season 11, Episode 6, "The Making of Arthur," he appears in the episode's main storyline. The plot revolves around Arthur and his friends making videos for a contest being held by Damon where he searches for the "best film."

Arthur and his pals have various degrees of success, and while the aardvark doesn't win the contest (the title goes to George), Damon ends up loving Arthur's video so much that, by the end of the episode, he decides to produce a whole television show based on it.

Damon's contest was titled "Postcards from You," which was also the name of the interstitial video submissions that aired between segments of "Arthur" from Seasons 11-13. By centering "The Making of Arthur" on the contest, the episode encouraged young viewers to submit their own clips. "As we were thinking of possible guests, Matt Damon made sense," executive producer Pierre Valette told the Associated Press.