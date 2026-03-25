Counterpart: Why Starz Canceled The J. K. Simmons Series

Starz executive Jeffrey Hirsch addressed the decision to end "Counterpart" at the TCA summer press tour shortly after the announcement, placing the blame on the network's push toward programming aimed at a female audience.

"Counterpart was a great show ... but it was a very complicated show, a very male show," he said (via Deadline). "We had picked that show up and made a two-season commitment before we'd honed in on this premium female strategy."

Hirsch continued, "When you look at bringing shows back, it really has to serve that core premium female audience and if it doesn't, we have to find something else."

Maybe in an alternate reality, "Counterpart" received a third season and breakout success. Here on our own Earth, series creator Justin Marks went in a different direction, co-writing the FX series "Shogun," which proved successful enough to earn a second season.