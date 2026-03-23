Bill Lawrence Confirms Cougar Town Easter Egg In Rooster — Did You Catch It?

Sitcom mastermind Bill Lawrence isn't shy about reusing his favorite scene-stealers — or rewarding eagle-eyed fans with the occasional Easter egg.

Case in point: "Rooster" Season 1, Episode 3 — now streaming on HBO Max — opens on Greg spending one last lonely night in his Florida condo, watching a hockey game before relocating north to start his new gig as writer-in-residence at Ludlow College. Restless, he picks up a coin and free-throws it into a nearby jar of pennies. Sound familiar?

As Lawrence confirmed during a recent sit-down in New York City, that is indeed a Penny Can Easter egg for fans of his former ABC-turned-TBS comedy "Cougar Town."

So why not make it an official Bobby Cobb penny can, connecting "Rooster" to "Cougar Town" as part of a larger Bill Lawrence Cinematic Universe? For one, the former is a Warner Bros. property, while the latter is owned by Disney. But that wasn't going to stop Lawrence from sneaking something in from one of his other shows. And it's hardly the first time he's done so.

In fact, as Lawrence noted, in the original "Scrubs" finale, "Zach [Braff] has the exact four same lines of dialogue that [Michael J.] Fox had to Carl Gugino in the pilot of 'Spin City.'" See for yourself below: