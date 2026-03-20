The Peaky Blinders Movie Brings Tommy Shelby's Story To A Fitting Close — Read Our Review, And Grade It!

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It's been four years since we last saw Tommy Shelby on "Peaky Blinders" — and it's nice to see him back in the saddle one last time.

Cillian Murphy returns as the iconic gangster in the new movie "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" (now streaming on Netflix), reprising his lead role from six seasons of the acclaimed period drama. To longtime fans, the movie might feel a bit different, with so few of the original cast returning and a wave of new actors joining the mix. But it still has plenty of that old "Peaky Blinders" magic, blending hard-hitting action with probing psychological depth and building towards a grand conclusion that will hit home for anyone who's been following Tommy's long journey all these years.

"The Immortal Man" jumps ahead to 1940, in the thick of World War II, with German bombers targeting Birmingham factories and blowing innocent workers to bits. Tommy is older now, with a head full of gray hair, and isolated on his crumbling country estate. But his sister Ada (a returning Sophie Rundle) warns him that his illegitimate son Duke (now played by Barry Keoghan) is terrorizing the town as the new head of the infamous Peaky Blinders gang. Tommy is busy battling his own demons — "I've got a war of me own, Ada. Inside of me head" — but we know it's just a matter of time before his finger is back on the trigger.