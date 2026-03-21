Is Outlander's Claire In Control Of Her Powers? Caitríona Balfe And EP Matthew B. Roberts Say It Depends On Who You Ask

This post contains spoilers for this week's episode of "Outlander." Please proceed accordingly.

Claire Fraser brought a baby back from the dead via mysterious means in Friday's "Outlander" — but how, exactly?

Turns out, that exact question created a lot of discussion among the Starz series' cast and writers during the filming of Season 8, Episode 3, "Abies Fraseri."

The moment we're referring to took place in the back half of the hour, when a laboring mother in distress wound up at Claire and Jamie's home in need of help. She was pregnant with twins, one of whom was delivered with relative ease. But the second baby came out not breathing, and Claire's attempt at CPR didn't revive the child. As a desperate Claire clutched the child, she had flashes of memory — Master Raymond in Paris, wings flapping — and all of a sudden, the baby started breathing again. Later, Claire told Jamie the feeling that came over her right before the newborn came back to life was "something I've felt before. In Paris, after Faith was born, after she died. (Read a full recap here.)

Longtime fans will recall that Claire has been involved in similarly mystical situations before — namely, the beneath-the-sheets action that made Jamie a whole new man in Season 5 — so we took the question directly to series star/executive producer Caitríona Balfe: Is what happens in this week's episode the same thing? Is Claire honing her powers?

"I think it's all linked," she said. "From the very beginning, Season 1, Season 2, she's touched skulls, she's had intuitions, she's had feelings. There's always been an air of otherworldliness around her."

She laughed. "She can f**king time-travel, for God's sake!"