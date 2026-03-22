What To Watch Sunday: The Comeback And Call The Midwife Return, SNL UK And The Faithful Debut, Smallville Reunion On Tracker, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Comeback" returns for one last season, "Saturday Night Live UK" makes its Stateside debut, and Justin Hartley reunites with Erica Durance on "Tracker."
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Showtimes for March 22, 2026
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- Miami (FL) vs. Purdue (12:10 p.m.)
- Kentucky vs. Iowa State (2:45 p.m.)
- St. John's (NY) vs. Kansas (5:15 p.m.)
TBS
- Iowa vs. Florida (7:10 p.m.)
- Texas Tech vs. Alabama (9:45 p.m.)
TNT
- Tennessee vs. Virginia (6:10 p.m.)
- UCLA vs. UConn (8:45 p.m.)
truTV
- Utah State vs. Arizona (7:50 p.m.)
Women's NCAA Basketball
ABC
- Michigan vs. NC State (1 p.m.)
- LSU vs. Texas Tech (3 p.m.)
ESPN
- North Carolina vs. Maryland (12 p.m.)
- Minnesota vs. Ole Miss (2 p.m.)
- Duke vs. Baylor (4 p.m.)
- Texas vs. Oregon (6 p.m.)
- Oklahoma vs. Michigan State (8 p.m.)
- TCU vs. Washington (10 p.m.)
Call the Midwife
Season 15 premiere: Sister Catherine visits her first solo patient, who is experiencing persistent nausea; Nurse Crane, Trixie, Rosalind, and Joyce participate in a women's liberation meeting.
Crossroad Springs
James must choose between the ranch and the church he built; tensions rise with Janet and Layla.
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Series premiere: Based on the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis, one family's story is told through the eyes of five of the Bible’s most iconic women; Minnie Driver and Jeffrey Donovan star.
Marshals
Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use of force complaint.
Saturday Night Live UK
Stateside premiere: Tina Fey hosts; Wet Leg performs.
When Calls the Heart
Season 13 finale: At the Hope Valley Harvest Festival, the community reflects on all they've gained after loss, as they look towards the future.
American Classic
Nadia misinterprets Richard's private rehearsals with disastrous results.
DTF St. Louis
Clark ramps up his support for Floyd's health and financial wellness, while Carol makes her lover swear to secrecy.
Dark Winds
When Chee's new intel provides a clue to Vaggan's identity, Leaphorn enlists the FBI to help ambush the killer; Chee is haunted by a specter from his past.
The Forsytes
Series premiere: Desire, ambition, and betrayal simmer in this drama about a family torn between tradition and happiness; Francesca Annis and Jack Davenport star.
Standoff: The FBI, Power, and Paranoia
The new docuseries examines the fragile, high-risk relationship between FBI directors and the presidents they serve, spotlighting the moments when that balance is pushed to the brink.
Tracker
After a veteran stuntman (David Ramsey, "Arrow") disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend (Erica Durance, "Smallville") calls Colter to investigate; Chris Jericho also guest-stars.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Series premiere: A nineteen-year-old sailor (Sam Claflin) is falsely accused of treason and is imprisoned without trial on a grim island fortress off Marseille, France; Jeremy Irons co-stars.
Love Overboard
Series premiere: Sixteen singles board a 280-foot super-yacht anchored in the Mediterranean Sea for a chance to win a $100K trip around the world. (All nine episodes stream on Hulu Thursday, March 26.)
Rooster
While Greg endures his first day of teaching at Ludlow, Katie struggles with her suspension; Dylan is presented with an unexpected new opportunity.
Watson
Watson is sued by a long-term patient suffering from a disorder that affects multiple body systems.
The Comeback
Final season premiere: Valerie is offered a role in a new multi-cam sitcom, but is hesitant to accept when she learns it will be written by AI.