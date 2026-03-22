Carrie Anne Fleming, iZombie And Supernatural Actress, Dead At 51

Carrie Anne Fleming, an actress who appeared in "iZombie" and "Supernatural," has died. She was 51.

The news of Fleming's death was confirmed to Variety by her "Supernatural" co-star Jim Beaver, who said that the actress died of breast cancer complications on February 26.

Fleming appeared in The CW's "Supernatural" as Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer, played by Beaver. In 2015, she began her role as Candy Baker in the network's supernatural comedy-drama "iZombie." She appeared in all five seasons of the series.

Fleming's other TV credits include "Supergirl," "UnREAL," "Motive," "Continuum," "Package Deal," "Alice," "Knights of Bloodsteel," The 4400," "The L Word," "Smallville," and "Masters of Horror." On the movie side, her credits include "Good Luck Chuck," "Married Life," and "Happy Gilmore."