The Comeback Returns: Here's How Season 3 Premiere Handled Late Actor Robert Michael Morris' Absence
This... is Valerie Cherish's "Comeback"!
HBO's cult-comedy "The Comeback" — the brainchild of Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King — returned Sunday with a half-hour premiere that placed Val and her eccentricities squarely in the here and now. And Mickey Deane, Val's longtime hairdresser and best friend, is gone, but not forgotten in Sunday's Season 3 premiere. (Actor Robert Michael Morris sadly died in 2017 at the age of 77.)
In the opening Broadway sequence, we see an 8x10 photo of Mickey leaning against the mirror in Val's dressing room — a subtle nod that shows that Val always carries him with her. But later in the episode when Val clocks in for her totally-not-a-day-player role on an indie film, she runs into Tommy Tomlin (Tony-winning director Jack O'Brien), a man she formerly worked with on "I'm It." After Tommy agrees to do her hair, Valerie reveals that Mickey didn't die from his cancer, but rather, he succumbed to the first round of COVID-19 that hit in 2020. According to Kudrow and King, more references to Morris' character will be sprinkled in throughout the season.
At a press conference held Thursday, King said Kudrow "couldn't even entertain" the idea of coming back for Season 2 following Morris' death. She eventually came around to continuing Val's story.
"[Morris] went from obscurity to, when he died, the Entertainment Weekly headline of the article said, 'Television Star Robert Michael Morris Dead,'" King told members of the press. "I always got this great happiness about the fact that in that moment, he was called a television star, which is something he would have loved.
"Then when we came up with the idea that maybe, because [Mickey's death] happened off camera, off stage for the audience, maybe Valerie hadn't dealt with it. And Lisa has a very good understanding of what Valerie does or does not want to deal with. So that became a story, and the idea is that she can't find his ashes," he teased. "But the one thing in the writing room Lisa kept repeating over and over again, which is going to make me cry, is that Valerie designed the box. She had enough of a connection to celebrate him at the end, even though she then immediately put it away."
What's Valerie Cherish been up to since Season 2?
When we first find Val, she's trying to make things work in the midst of the 2023 writers' strike, stepping in as Roxy Hart in "Chicago" in her aforementioned Broadway stint. (If you can call it that.) And boy, is it an absolute disaster! She can't sing, she can't keep up with the fast pace of "We Both Reached for the Gun," and she barely understands how Broadway even works. As usual, her delusion and discomfort are our comedic gains.
The rest of the episode revolves around Val's life in L.A. as she tries to figure out her next steps. Fran Drescher guests-stars in a funny scene at a writers' strike picket line. Plus, Valerie attempts to get a podcast off the ground. (Its title? "Cherish the Time." And as one would expect: It's atrocious!)
When her publicist — sorry, producing partner — Billy shows up, he's got good news! Val is being offered a starring role in a new multi-camera comedy! The catch? He doesn't know what the show's about. And he has zero character details. Oh, and the thing's gonna be written by AI. Bleak.
But after her gig on the no-budget indie film goes kaput, Val finally agrees to take the meeting for the new project, setting the stage for her to dive head-first into the deep end of this mysterious AI project. What could go wrong? (In Valerie's world? Everything!)
Let's hear it, "Comeback" fans: Was the Season 3 premiere worth the 11-year-plus wait? Grade the episode below, then hit the comments!