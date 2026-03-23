CIA Renewed For Season 2 At CBS

The shadowy, covert ops of CBS' latest odd couple are officially continuing: Dick Wolf's "CIA" has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Reads the series' official synopsis: "When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows."

Necar Zadegan ("Mayor of Kingstown") and Natalee Linez ("Power Book III: Raising Kanan") also star.

According to Nielsen, the series premiere of "CIA" was watched by 8.4 million multiplatform viewers (over broadcast and streaming) within its first seven days. CBS has also seen a 39% increase in time period viewership from last fall through the show's first three episodes (airing February 23, March 2, and March 9).

Are you looking forward to seeing Colin and Bill take down more bad guys? Let us know your thoughts on this renewal news by dropping some comments below.