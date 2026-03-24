FBI's Juliana Aidén Martinez On How Eva's Quest For Justice Conflicts With The Team's Mission

TVLINE | That someone is Hector Vega, and he says there's a synthetic opioid hitting the market in the city. He proposes that Eva work with him to help clean up the streets. What's her gut reaction to that?

She hates it. She abhors the idea of working with this criminal, with this man that she was going to charge with multiple things and [whom] she thinks is not on the right side of the law. So to have to work with someone that she has been thinking for years and years of how to put behind bars? He's probably the last person she wants to work with.

TVLINE | When Scola finds out that Eva withheld information about Vega at first, he's mad! Why didn't she come clean with what she knew right away?

There are several things that are coming into that. As new partners, there's the [question] of like, "How much can I trust you with information that's sensitive?" And I do think that Hector Vega is someone that she may have a lot of shame about, she has a lot of guilt about, a lot of regret, and she feels like she failed the first time in how to deal with him. And so there's a bit of that personal mission of like, "I want to see to it that I get this right." She also hasn't seen this person for years, so a sense of curiosity. To me, it's a very human moment when you know the right thing to do, but when emotions are involved and your heart is involved, how many times do you do the right thing and how many times do you do the thing that you want to do? And so, she wants to see him face to face, she needs to see him, and it just becomes another situation in which she has to trust in order to move forward.

TVLINE | Does this case change the relationship between Eva and Scola, and if so, how?

Absolutely. Even in a romantic relationship when you have your first fight, it's like the relationship really begins, the work begins. How committed are you to each other? Do your wounds fit someone else's wounds? Can you compromise with someone's flaws and vice versa? And I think that, for Scola and Eva, this is maybe the deepest you get to see Eva and how she reveals what is on her mind, what's in her heart, what she can't get over, what she needs help with, and Scola and Eva really have to come to a moment of like, "OK, I see you, and you see me. We're talking honestly, we're talking transparently, and how do we move forward and become better?" And I do think they become a real partnership at the end of this.

TVLINE | There's a huge action sequence with OA in the bed of an 18-wheeler, and Eva and Scola driving behind it. What was it like filming that scene?

It was four days to film the sequence, so it took a lot of dedication and work from our stunt people, from the crew, and from our cast. I think everyone did such a wonderful job in it, and it took such a labor of effort and love that I'm really excited to see the end result. I can tell you it was wicked being able to film it. There were so many little intricate pieces at play in order to get this done that I think the audience is really gonna enjoy, but it did take a good amount of time in order to get this. It feels very much like an action movie.