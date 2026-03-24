Save The Dates: Jack & Bobby On Hulu, Every Bold And The Beautiful Ever, And More

An early-aughts rarity is finally heading to streaming: TVLine can confirm that The WB's "Jack & Bobby," the short-lived family drama co-created by Greg Berlanti, arrives Wednesday, April 1 on Hulu.

For the uninitiated: "Jack & Bobby" ran for 22 episodes during the 2004–05 TV season. The series starred Matt Long and Logan Lerman as brothers Jack and Robert McCallister — the latter of whom grows up to become a two-term president of the United States from 2041 to 2049.

The ensemble also included Christine Lahti as their mother, Grace; Jessica Paré as Courtney Benedict, the future first lady; John Slattery as Courtney's father, Peter; Edwin Hodge as Marcus Ride, future senior counsel to President McCallister; Keri Lynn Pratt as Missy Belknap; and Bradley Cooper as Tom Wexler Graham.