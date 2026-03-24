Save The Dates: Jack & Bobby On Hulu, Every Bold And The Beautiful Ever, And More
An early-aughts rarity is finally heading to streaming: TVLine can confirm that The WB's "Jack & Bobby," the short-lived family drama co-created by Greg Berlanti, arrives Wednesday, April 1 on Hulu.
For the uninitiated: "Jack & Bobby" ran for 22 episodes during the 2004–05 TV season. The series starred Matt Long and Logan Lerman as brothers Jack and Robert McCallister — the latter of whom grows up to become a two-term president of the United States from 2041 to 2049.
The ensemble also included Christine Lahti as their mother, Grace; Jessica Paré as Courtney Benedict, the future first lady; John Slattery as Courtney's father, Peter; Edwin Hodge as Marcus Ride, future senior counsel to President McCallister; Keri Lynn Pratt as Missy Belknap; and Bradley Cooper as Tom Wexler Graham.
In other scheduling news...
* The first 37 seasons CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" are now available to binge via BBTV — a new streaming destination for the long-running soap opera. Per Variety, Seasons 38 and 39 will be added at a later date.
* "Half Man," starring creator Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer") and Jamie Bell ("TURN: Washington's Spies"), premieres Thursday, April 23 on HBO. Told over six episodes, the limited series follows estranged "brothers" whose volatile reunion ignites a decades-spanning exploration of their shared past. A trailer has not yet been released.
* Cartoon Network has announced a Monday, May 11 premiere date for "Regular Show: The Lost Tapes," a "Regular Show" revival uncovering "all-new chaotic escapades of Mordecai and Rigby."
* Prime Video has confirmed a Tuesday, June 10 release date for the new YA drama "Every Year After." Based on the Carley Fortune novel "Every Summer After," the eight-part adaptation stars Sadie Soverall ("Saltburn") and Matt Cornett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story. Check out a first-look photo below: