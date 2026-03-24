William Shatner Weighs In On 'Woke' Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Criticisms In Wake Of Series-Ending News
James T. Kirk himself has weighed in on the news that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will end after its upcoming second season, and his phaser is set on "disappointed."
In a series of X posts Monday evening, he wrote, "It's with sorrow that I hear about the cancellation of the new 'Star Trek' series" and likened one of the biggest criticisms levied against the offshoot to feedback the original series received during its run.
"During the first airing of my 'Star Trek' series where a kiss was objectionable; many southern stations pulled the episode & condemned the show," he wrote, referring to when Capt. Kirk kisses Lt. Uhura (played by Nichelle Nichols) in "Plato's Stepchildren," Season 3, Episode 10. The smooch — which TVLine chose as one of the sci-fi classic's most memorable moments — is recognized as one of TV's first interracial kisses, and it made waves at the time.
"Using today's vernacular it would absolutely be called 'woke DEI crap' because it went against 'norms' of society for its time," Shatner added. "Not a lot seems to have changed."
https://x.com/WilliamShatner/status/2036233449879773258]
'Star Trek should exist for a long time'
In a subsequent post, William Shatner stated that he hadn't watched "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" beyond a few clips. Nevertheless, he firmly defended the overall franchise's ability to exist in "more than one world" and logged his hope that "Star Trek" series continue.
"It exists in the fantasy of science fiction – weird and wonderful things that play unimaginable possibilities of exploration and human endeavor," he wrote. "But it also exists in the fantasy of human beings, the perfection of human beings, the exploration that human beings have made since the dawn of time and the continuing exploration — physically mentally and morally. It's that aspect of 'Star Trek' that I've always loved, to look at something physically that doesn't exist now by these talented writers & designers but also to tackle the eternal human questions the agonies, the ecstasies."
He added: "'Star Trek' should exist for a long time to come based on those truths. I for one would love to see its continuity."
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" was renewed for Season 2 in October 2024, ahead of its premiere. Paramount+ has not yet announced the Season 2 premiere date.
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