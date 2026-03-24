William Shatner Weighs In On 'Woke' Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Criticisms In Wake Of Series-Ending News

James T. Kirk himself has weighed in on the news that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will end after its upcoming second season, and his phaser is set on "disappointed."

In a series of X posts Monday evening, he wrote, "It's with sorrow that I hear about the cancellation of the new 'Star Trek' series" and likened one of the biggest criticisms levied against the offshoot to feedback the original series received during its run.

"During the first airing of my 'Star Trek' series where a kiss was objectionable; many southern stations pulled the episode & condemned the show," he wrote, referring to when Capt. Kirk kisses Lt. Uhura (played by Nichelle Nichols) in "Plato's Stepchildren," Season 3, Episode 10. The smooch — which TVLine chose as one of the sci-fi classic's most memorable moments — is recognized as one of TV's first interracial kisses, and it made waves at the time.

"Using today's vernacular it would absolutely be called 'woke DEI crap' because it went against 'norms' of society for its time," Shatner added. "Not a lot seems to have changed."

https://x.com/WilliamShatner/status/2036233449879773258]