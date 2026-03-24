The Pitt Season 2 Casts Mary McCormack And Sara Wyle — Exclusive First Look

Another John Wells MVP is scrubbing into "The Pitt."

TVLine can exclusively reveal that Mary McCormack ("The West Wing") will appear in Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama, joining Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy. She'll guest-star in Episode 13 (streaming Thursday, April 2) as neurosurgeon Dr. Linda Conley.

The role reunites McCormack with Wyle 20 years after her recurring turn on "ER," where she appeared in Seasons 10 and 12 as Darfur clinic physician Debbie.

TVLine can also exclusively confirm that Wyle's real-life wife, Sara Wyle, will guest-star in Episode 13 as ER patient Ashley Davis.

HBO Max

HBO Max

In addition to "The West Wing," where she starred in Seasons 5-7 as Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper, McCormack's TV credits include "Murder One," "In Plain Sight" and "The Kids Are Alright." Wyle, meanwhile, has also appeared on "Leverage: Redemption," "Nip/Tuck" and "Californication."