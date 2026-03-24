The Pitt Season 2 Casts Mary McCormack And Sara Wyle — Exclusive First Look
Another John Wells MVP is scrubbing into "The Pitt."
TVLine can exclusively reveal that Mary McCormack ("The West Wing") will appear in Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama, joining Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy. She'll guest-star in Episode 13 (streaming Thursday, April 2) as neurosurgeon Dr. Linda Conley.
The role reunites McCormack with Wyle 20 years after her recurring turn on "ER," where she appeared in Seasons 10 and 12 as Darfur clinic physician Debbie.
TVLine can also exclusively confirm that Wyle's real-life wife, Sara Wyle, will guest-star in Episode 13 as ER patient Ashley Davis.
In addition to "The West Wing," where she starred in Seasons 5-7 as Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper, McCormack's TV credits include "Murder One," "In Plain Sight" and "The Kids Are Alright." Wyle, meanwhile, has also appeared on "Leverage: Redemption," "Nip/Tuck" and "Californication."
More About The Pitt
"The Pitt," which took home the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, offers "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," per the official logline.
Executive producer Noah Wyle leads the ensemble as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (charge nurse Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. Mel King), Isa Briones (Dr. Trinity Santos), Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (med student Victoria Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) co-star. Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot) recurs.
Season 2 picks up 10 months after the events of Season 1, as Langdon returns from rehab and Robby prepares to embark on a three-month sabbatical, leaving his ED in the hands of VA doc Al-Hashimi. New episodes stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HBO Max through April 16. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.