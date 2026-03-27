What To Watch Friday: For All Mankind Returns, Vince Vaughn/James Marsden Comedy, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "For All Mankind" returns for Season 5, Vince Vaughn and James Marsden star in "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," and BTS gets the documentary treatment.
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Showtimes for March 27, 2026
BTS: The Return
The documentary showcases the making of BTS' comeback album, "Arirang."
Bambi: The Reckoning
After a mother and son get in a car wreck, they soon become hunted by Bambi, a mutated grief-stricken deer on a deadly rampage seeking revenge for the death of his mother.
Dreaming Whilst Black
Season 2 finale: Kwabena needs Simon's help to direct Jamaica Road, but it comes at a price; a meeting with Vanessa and her new boyfriend shakes him.
For All Mankind
Season 5 premiere: Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony, but with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Pool day is ruined by a search and rescue mission; the arrival of an external investment group interrupts the outing.
The Last Thing He Told Me
Hannah and Owen take their search for answers abroad while Bailey makes a shocking discovery about her mother.
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
The R-rated action-comedy follows two gangsters (Vince Vaughn and James Marsden) and the woman they love (Eiza González) trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Oh, and there's a time machine involved.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
In Santa Soledad, Titan X becomes a target for Apex, forcing Shaw and the Randas to infiltrate the covert experiment.
Women's NCAA Basketball
- Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame (2:30 p.m.)
- UConn vs. North Carolina (5 p.m.)
- UCLA vs. Minnesota (7:30 p.m.)
- LSU vs. Duke (10 p.m.)
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- St. John's (NY) vs. Duke (7:10 p.m.)
- Michigan State vs. UConn (9:45 p.m.)
TBS
- Alabama vs. Michigan (7:35 p.m.)
- Tennessee vs. Iowa State (10:10 p.m.)
Color Theories by Julio Torres
In his second HBO comedy special, Torres presents a helpful guide to understanding the world through his playful interpretations of colors.
Fox UFL Friday
Season 2 premiere: The Birmingham Stallions take on the Louisville Kings, live from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Outlander
The Frasers and the MacKenzies prepare for battle; the Murrays are met with an impossible choice for their young family.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens face off with RuPaul in a chaotic improv challenge inspired by viral "Karen" meltdowns; Julianne Nicholson guest-judges.
Friday Night Baseball
Season 5 premiere: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Houston Astros (8:15 p.m.); the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (9:45 p.m.).
Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time
Airing over two consecutive Fridays, the docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham's legacy through the dancers who embody her work today; woven throughout are the words of Graham herself, spoken by Meryl Streep.