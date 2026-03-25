Grey's Anatomy Shocker: Kevin McKidd And Kim Raver Out

It's the end of an era at Grey Sloan Memorial: Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are set to depart ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" at the end of Season 22, TVLine has confirmed.

Sources tell TVLine the exits are a creative decision, with the door open for future appearances by Owen and Teddy. Both actors will bow out as series regulars in the Thursday, May 7 finale.

"Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy's love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other," Shonda Rhimes said in a statement Wednesday. "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves. Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on 'Grey's Anatomy,' both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine. While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim's and Kevin's journeys will take them in the future."

Added current showrunner Meg Marinis: "Kim and Kevin will always be cherished members of the 'Grey's Anatomy' family. Over the last 18 seasons, Kevin has brought extraordinary depth and heart to Owen Hunt. While he arrived as a stoic veteran and trauma surgeon, Owen grew into a loving husband and father, helping shape the emotional foundation of the show for audiences around the world. In addition to his stunning performances on screen, Kevin has been an incredible leader to our cast and crew on set, directing nearly 50 episodes.

"For 12 seasons, Kim has amazed us with her fierce and raw portrayal of Teddy Altman," Marinis continues. "Her performance as a strong female veteran and cardiothoracic surgeon has inspired us all, particularly the women who constantly must fight for their place in the room. Kim also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes with the same passion and storytelling instinct that defined her work as an actor. While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye. We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they've given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next."