Grey's Anatomy Shocker: Kevin McKidd And Kim Raver Out
It's the end of an era at Grey Sloan Memorial: Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are set to depart ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" at the end of Season 22, TVLine has confirmed.
Sources tell TVLine the exits are a creative decision, with the door open for future appearances by Owen and Teddy. Both actors will bow out as series regulars in the Thursday, May 7 finale.
"Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy's love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other," Shonda Rhimes said in a statement Wednesday. "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves. Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on 'Grey's Anatomy,' both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine. While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim's and Kevin's journeys will take them in the future."
Added current showrunner Meg Marinis: "Kim and Kevin will always be cherished members of the 'Grey's Anatomy' family. Over the last 18 seasons, Kevin has brought extraordinary depth and heart to Owen Hunt. While he arrived as a stoic veteran and trauma surgeon, Owen grew into a loving husband and father, helping shape the emotional foundation of the show for audiences around the world. In addition to his stunning performances on screen, Kevin has been an incredible leader to our cast and crew on set, directing nearly 50 episodes.
"For 12 seasons, Kim has amazed us with her fierce and raw portrayal of Teddy Altman," Marinis continues. "Her performance as a strong female veteran and cardiothoracic surgeon has inspired us all, particularly the women who constantly must fight for their place in the room. Kim also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes with the same passion and storytelling instinct that defined her work as an actor. While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye. We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they've given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next."
Kevin McKidd Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy
Kevin McKidd joined "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 5 and made his directorial debut in Season 7. He has since helmed 48 episodes, including the Season 22 finale.
"Grey's Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I'm deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years," McKidd said in a statement. "As that chapter comes to a close, I'm looking forward to what's ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I've learned into the next phase of my career.
"Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I've had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time," he continues. "I'm particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing."
Kim Raver Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy
Kim Raver first appeared in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 6 in a recurring role before being promoted to series regular the following season.
After exiting three seasons later, she returned briefly in Season 14 and rejoined full-time in Season 15. She has also stepped behind the camera, directing three episodes to date, beginning in Season 19.
"Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart," Raver said in a statement. "Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff, whose guidance helped shape Teddy's journey through the years.
"I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the director's chair," her statement continues. "To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always. To the fans — your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home."
Following their big kiss a few weeks ago, Owen and Teddy spent the March 14 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" sneaking around the hospital for round two... and three. But things took a turn when Owen learned Teddy was going on a date with someone else. She reminded him that they're divorced and free to see other people, but it clearly didn't sit right with him, as evidenced by his turning down her offer to hang out after her dinner plans fell through. If Rhimes' statement is any indication, however, the on-again/off-again couple will leave Grey Sloan in a good place.
Will you be sad to see Owen and Teddy go? Sound off in the comments.