Harry Potter Teaser Trailer: Watch The First Footage From HBO's Series Adaptation — Plus, An Earlier Premiere Date!

Check your fireplaces for a letter, "Harry Potter" fans, because you've been invited back to Hogwarts.

HBO on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its upcoming "Harry Potter" series adaptation, which offers a first glimpse at the network's take on J.K. Rowling's mega-popular novels.

In the teaser above, Dominic McLaughlin makes his debut as the famed Boy Who Lived, who is forced to live with his Muggle aunt and uncle after his parents are killed. Many of the most memorable moments from Rowling's first novel are featured in the teaser, from Harry's introduction to Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) to the purchase of his first wand to his sprint toward Platform Nine and Three Quarters on his way to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The trailer also brings a welcome bit of premiere date news for eager viewers: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," as the first season will be titled, debuts this Christmas — a change from the show's previously announced 2027 timetable. Season 1 spans eight episodes.