Harry Potter Teaser Trailer: Watch The First Footage From HBO's Series Adaptation — Plus, An Earlier Premiere Date!
Check your fireplaces for a letter, "Harry Potter" fans, because you've been invited back to Hogwarts.
HBO on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its upcoming "Harry Potter" series adaptation, which offers a first glimpse at the network's take on J.K. Rowling's mega-popular novels.
In the teaser above, Dominic McLaughlin makes his debut as the famed Boy Who Lived, who is forced to live with his Muggle aunt and uncle after his parents are killed. Many of the most memorable moments from Rowling's first novel are featured in the teaser, from Harry's introduction to Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) to the purchase of his first wand to his sprint toward Platform Nine and Three Quarters on his way to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The trailer also brings a welcome bit of premiere date news for eager viewers: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," as the first season will be titled, debuts this Christmas — a change from the show's previously announced 2027 timetable. Season 1 spans eight episodes.
Here's who will bring the Harry Potter books to life
HBO's "Harry Potter" series was first announced in April 2023, with original book author J.K. Rowling on board as an executive producer (much to some fans' chagrin). Francesca Gardiner ("His Dark Materials") was later tapped to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the series, while Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") also boarded as EP and director of multiple episodes.
In front of the camera, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will respectively star as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the franchise's now-iconic trio of young wizards. The adult cast, meanwhile, includes John Lithgow ("3rd Rock From the Sun") as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore; Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") as Potions professor Severus Snape; Janet McTeer ("Ozark") as Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall; Nick Frost ("Into the Badlands") as Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid; and Warwick Davis, reprising his role from the "Harry Potter" feature films as Charms professor Filius Flitwick.
Watch the full "Harry Potter" teaser trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!