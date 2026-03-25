What Happened To Ty Pennington After Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Ty Pennington starred on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" from its 2003 premiere until ABC canceled it in 2011, with final episodes airing in early 2012. At the height of its success in the mid-2000s, the show averaged 15 million viewers.

After the series came to a close, in a 2012 interview with Parade, Pennington said he was proud of the work he did on the show and was using his newfound free time to "reconnect with my own family and [break] ground on a sustainable home I'm building for myself in northern Florida."

The premise of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was that each renovation would be finished in a week; Pennington applied that same timeframe to his next professional project.