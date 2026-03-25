What Happened To Ty Pennington After Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Ty Pennington starred on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" from its 2003 premiere until ABC canceled it in 2011, with final episodes airing in early 2012. At the height of its success in the mid-2000s, the show averaged 15 million viewers.
After the series came to a close, in a 2012 interview with Parade, Pennington said he was proud of the work he did on the show and was using his newfound free time to "reconnect with my own family and [break] ground on a sustainable home I'm building for myself in northern Florida."
The premise of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was that each renovation would be finished in a week; Pennington applied that same timeframe to his next professional project.
Ty Pennington published a memoir in 2019
Pennington's memoir "Life to the Extreme: How a Chaotic Kid Became America's Favorite Carpenter" was published in 2019. In the book, he wrote about his childhood, behind-the-scenes TV anecdotes, and his experience living with ADHD.
In a conversation with Guideposts that year, Pennington said he wrote the book in the same seven-day window in which his TV show could transform a house. "Why not write a book in seven days?" he said, adding, "the same way you build a house in seven days? Because both are theoretically impossible, yet sometimes miracles do happen."
He also spoke about navigating ADHD while writing the memoir, which he described as "trying to play ping pong against somebody while reciting the alphabet backwards." To further promote the book, publisher Zondervan launched a $25,000 "Dream Kitchen Makeover" sweepstakes tied to its release, offering a cash prize and design consultation with Pennington.
Ty Pennington got back on television with HGTV
Pennington hasn't traded in his tool belt and has remained active on HGTV in recent years. Pennington, Taniya Nayak, and Alison Victoria hosted "Battle on the Beach" from 2021 until its cancellation in 2025. He has also starred on "Rock the Block" since 2021, joining the show in its second season.
ABC did not include Pennington in the short-lived 2025 reboot of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," but HGTV renewed "Rock the Block" for Season 7, slated to return in April 2026. Pennington also attended the "Barbie" movie premiere in July 2023 to promote the network's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," though he experienced a serious medical scare immediately afterward.
Ty Pennington had emergency throat surgery in 2023
Two days after walking the pink carpet at the "Barbie" premiere in Los Angeles, Pennington was airlifted from Breckenridge, Colorado, to Denver for emergency surgery on a throat abscess. He posted an after-surgery photo to Instagram, thanking hospital staff and calling it a "great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something."
Two years later, Pennington reflected on the experience with OK! magazine. "It definitely shed light on how important it is to stay healthy for others. I am definitely on top of that, and I am taking care of myself," he said.
Pennington turned 60 in October 2024 and marked the occasion with a shirtless Instagram post that included a pun on the milestone number. "A follower did tell me recently that I don't have much time left," he wrote, "so consider this my official petition to rebrand 60 to... #sexty. No but seriously, feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what this next year (and decade) will bring."