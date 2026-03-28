What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

⚾️ 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Baseball" Season 37 (Peacock)

📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 1 finale (Great American Family)

📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Betrayal: Secrets & Lies" (ABC)

Follow lives undone by unthinkable betrayals and the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin... and more.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

📺 "Paradise" Season 2 finale (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames" Season 1 finale (History, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Henry David Thoreau" (PBS, two-night event)

The docuseries examines the life and work of the 19th-century writer in the context of antebellum New England and the larger United States, as well as through the universal themes he focused on in his writings.

📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Warriors" (History)

Each episode introduces viewers to a legendary fighter — from Samurai, Spartans, Delta Force, Navy SEALS, Vikings, and more — and breaks down the selection, training, weaponry, and combat expertise specifically used.

🎥 "Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait" (Prime Video documentary)

Through years of heartbreak and resilience, McIlroy's pursuit of the Green Jacket at the Masters becomes a reckoning with legacy and the final step toward completing golf's rarest achievement: the career Grand Slam.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

📺 "FBI True" Season 8 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Secrets of the Bees" (NatGeo)

The two-part docuseries uncovers bees' astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.

🤣 "Aaron Chen: Funny Garden" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "The Testament of Ann Lee" (Hulu)

🎥 "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" (Netflix)

🎥 "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom" (Netflix documentary)

The documentary traces Odom's life — from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

📺 "Love on the Spectrum" Season 4 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "The Masked Singer" Season 14 finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Our New World" (PBS)

The docuseries highlights nature's remarkable capacity to adapt in the face of a changing climate.

🤣 "Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Crime 101" (Prime Video)

🎥 "The Housemaid" (Starz)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

📺 "The Bad Guys: The Series" Season 2 (Netflix)

📺 "XO, Kitty" Season 3 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" (Bravo)

Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi navigate the murky waters of friendships, feuds, and shifting loyalties within Rhode Island's tightly woven social scene. (Subsequent episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m., beginning April 5.)

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

📺 "Jury Duty" Season 2 finale (Prime Video, three episodes)

📺 "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 (Apple TV)

🎥 "Alien: Romulus" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" (Peacock)

🎥 "Pizza Movie" (Hulu movie)

A shy college student (Sean Giambrone) and his reckless roommate (Gaten Matarazzo) set out on a simple mission to grab pizza — but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they're thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations.

🎥 "The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson" (Netflix documentary)

Go beyond the headlines in this documentary about pro cyclist Moriah Wilson's vibrant life, shocking murder, and how far her killer went to evade capture.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

🎥 "Merrily We Roll Along" (Netflix)