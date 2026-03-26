What To Watch Thursday: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Love Story Finale, iHeartRadio Awards, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" drops on Netflix, "Love Story" wraps on FX, and Taylor Swift appears at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
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Showtimes for March 26, 2026
Hope Valley: 1874
In Episode 2, challenges abound and conflicts arise as the early settlement begins to take shape.
Love Overboard
Series premiere: Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle... and find love; Gabby Windey hosts.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Series premiere: From the Duffer Brothers comes an atmospheric horror show set at a wedding, following a bride (Camila Morrone) and groom (Adam DiMarco) in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials; Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars.
Sunday Night Baseball
Season 37 premiere: First up, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (1 p.m.). Then, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m.).
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- Purdue vs. Texas (7:10 p.m.)
- Arizona vs. Arkansas (9:45 p.m.)
TBS/truTV
- Nebraska vs. Iowa (7:30 p.m.)
- Houston vs. Illinois (10:05 p.m.)
9-1-1
Athena is pulled into a mysterious murder investigation when a man arrives at the station to report his own death; the 118 races to the site of a car crash involving a mother and son.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Sutton shocks Amanda when she tells her about Erika and Bozoma's ChatGPT search; Kyle, Kathy, and Erika revisit last night's uncomfortable dinner.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kehlani, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue perform; Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, Weezer, and Taylor Swift make special appearances.
9-1-1: Nashville
Dixie and Blue feud over family loyalty; Ryan suspects Sam is hiding a major secret; a face mask mishap hits an influencer's model as the 113 tackles a disturbing house fire.
House of Villains
A secret envelope causes chaos in the house; a major alliance is put in jeopardy when the supervillain of the week names their nominations for the Hit List.
Ladies of London
Driving in London proves to be a whole new challenge: Myka admits she's confident in America but lost in the UK, Martha owns her driving skills deficit, and Mark proudly rides in the backseat.
Love Story
Season 1 finale: John and Carolyn fight to keep their relationship intact; the world watches as tragedy strikes.
The Pitt
After she steps up to defend her trainee, Dana clashes with Robby about her methods — and his upcoming sabbatical.
Grey's Anatomy
Bailey and Blue are forced to confront the emotional costs of experimental care; Owen, Teddy, Simone, and Dani help out at a busy rural hospital; Richard advocates for early prostate screenings.
It Couldn't Happen Here
Season 3 finale: When a high school girl goes missing in East Texas, local townspeople believe a Satanic cult is to blame.