WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Love Story Finale, iHeartRadio Awards, And More

By Claire Franken
Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" drops on Netflix, "Love Story" wraps on FX, and Taylor Swift appears at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

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Showtimes for March 26, 2026

ET

Hope Valley: 1874

Hallmark+ REGULAR DAY OF RELEASE

In Episode 2, challenges abound and conflicts arise as the early settlement begins to take shape.

Love Overboard

Hulu NINE-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle... and find love; Gabby Windey hosts.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: From the Duffer Brothers comes an atmospheric horror show set at a wedding, following a bride (Camila Morrone) and groom (Adam DiMarco) in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials; Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars.

ET

Sunday Night Baseball

NBC SPECIAL DAY; TWO GAMES

Season 37 premiere: First up, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (1 p.m.). Then, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m.).

ET

Men's NCAA Basketball

See below for networks MARCH MADNESS

CBS

  • Purdue vs. Texas (7:10 p.m.)
  • Arizona vs. Arkansas (9:45 p.m.)

TBS/truTV

  • Nebraska vs. Iowa (7:30 p.m.)
  • Houston vs. Illinois (10:05 p.m.)
ET

9-1-1

ABC

Athena is pulled into a mysterious murder investigation when a man arrives at the station to report his own death; the 118 races to the site of a car crash involving a mother and son.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Sutton shocks Amanda when she tells her about Erika and Bozoma's ChatGPT search; Kyle, Kathy, and Erika revisit last night's uncomfortable dinner.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fox

Kehlani, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue perform; Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, Weezer, and Taylor Swift make special appearances.

ET

9-1-1: Nashville

ABC

Dixie and Blue feud over family loyalty; Ryan suspects Sam is hiding a major secret; a face mask mishap hits an influencer's model as the 113 tackles a disturbing house fire.

House of Villains

Peacock

A secret envelope causes chaos in the house; a major alliance is put in jeopardy when the supervillain of the week names their nominations for the Hit List.

Ladies of London

Bravo

Driving in London proves to be a whole new challenge: Myka admits she's confident in America but lost in the UK, Martha owns her driving skills deficit, and Mark proudly rides in the backseat.

Love Story

FX

Season 1 finale: John and Carolyn fight to keep their relationship intact; the world watches as tragedy strikes.

The Pitt

HBO Max

After she steps up to defend her trainee, Dana clashes with Robby about her methods — and his upcoming sabbatical.

ET

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Bailey and Blue are forced to confront the emotional costs of experimental care; Owen, Teddy, Simone, and Dani help out at a busy rural hospital; Richard advocates for early prostate screenings.

It Couldn't Happen Here

Sundance TV

Season 3 finale: When a high school girl goes missing in East Texas, local townspeople believe a Satanic cult is to blame.

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