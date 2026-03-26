Survivor 50 Recap: Two Tribal Councils Deliver Double The Bloodshed

At the challenge, Jeff Probst drops the bombshell we've all been waiting for: Two losers. Two Tribal Councils. So Angelina isn't the only castaway who's going to order a real meal tonight at Ponderosa.

An aside: This is actually the third of three challenges I tested while out on location, though on the day we ran it, the current was so strong it made the swimming portion very difficult. (We didn't have to do the sand crawl and grappling hook portions; those were added later for the cast.) But let me tell you: Landing those sandbags on those teeny, tiny platforms? So. Dang. Hard. Challenge producer John Kirhoffer kept saying a hero would emerge, and let's just say we lacked any sort of wowing heroism. Alas, Kalo wins yet another challenge, sending the aforementioned Vatu and also Cila straight to Tribal.

Cila's dynamics are split into two factions: Jonathan, Charlie, and Devens buddy up to target the tribe's big question mark, Rizo, while Dee, Rizo, and Cirie have their sights set on Charlie. Rizo, after sensing that Charlie is trying to set up divides in the tribe, decides to enact an operation. You've seen Operation: Italy, now feast your eyes on... Operation: Bad Blood! (A little nod to Charlie's favorite artist, Taylor Swift.) Rizo's no dummy — but Charlie doesn't know that. At the time of filming, "49" hadn't aired yet! But even Dee calls Charlie "sneaky" and "the dumbest player here." Ouch!

Dee and Rizo working together is very interesting, as is the Rizo and Cirie twosome. The R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod, Baby! seems to have ingratiated himself very well with this cast, and sharing information with Cirie is all it took to earn her trust — she even tells him about her extra vote!

If you'll recall, Charlie has a bee in his bonnet about Rizo not voting for his No. 1 in Season 49; little does Charlie know, Rizo did vote for Savannah, he was just trying to minimize his relationship with her. But that's all it takes to make an enemy in the game of "Survivor" these days! Because similar to Ozzy's "Open Wounds" — hey, that's the name of the episode! — Charlie is also nursing some serious hurt from his former bestie Maria not voting for him to win Season 46. And that dark cloud still looms very much over his head.

Where does all this leave Kamilla? Right smack dab in the middle. Rizo gets in her ear, telling her all about the Billie Eilish boomerang idol. He also tells her that Kyle specifically told him to work with Kamilla. She's happy to know the information about the season's idol sitch, but her Spidey sense is flaring on the whole Kyle thing. And she's right to question everything Rizo is saying! But for now, she's pretending to believe him. Smart. I hope The Tide Walker (Coach) gives her a cool nickname like "The Stone Bell" or "The Oak-Bound Warrior." She deserves it.