Survivor 50 Recap: Two Tribal Councils Deliver Double The Bloodshed
Out of 24 players who showed up to Fiji to play "Survivor 50," only three could call themselves winners. That means 21 of them have taken a big ol' L, and for some like Ozzy and Cirie, their resumes are stacked with loss after loss after loss. So are we surprised that old traumas are resurfacing and blowing up people's games? Not a chance.
For Ozzy, he's still wounded from being duped in "Survivor: South Pacific" by the one and only John Cochrane. So when he gets back to camp following the Mike White vote, he throws a bit of a temper tantrum. I get it. His allies kept him in the dark, which really shakes the trust he believed they had. (But also: Bruh, it's "Survivor." Gotta keep it moving!)
To help repair their relationship, Christian forks over his Shot in the Dark to Ozzy, which is quite the bold move! Not only does it leave Christian vulnerable to the vote, but what Christian doesn't see is that Ozzy is considering seeking revenge. It's a dangerous ploy, but one that eventually works in Christian's favor when the losing Vatu tribe agrees to join together and write down Angelina's name instead. But before Jeff can snuff her torch, she takes a moment to pull her jacket out of her bag and donate it to her team. A classy, full-circle moment that puts an end to the story that is jacket-gate! It's a real bummer to lose such a queen so early, but them's the breaks on a jam-packed returnees season like "50"!
Two losers, double the fun (for us)
At the challenge, Jeff Probst drops the bombshell we've all been waiting for: Two losers. Two Tribal Councils. So Angelina isn't the only castaway who's going to order a real meal tonight at Ponderosa.
An aside: This is actually the third of three challenges I tested while out on location, though on the day we ran it, the current was so strong it made the swimming portion very difficult. (We didn't have to do the sand crawl and grappling hook portions; those were added later for the cast.) But let me tell you: Landing those sandbags on those teeny, tiny platforms? So. Dang. Hard. Challenge producer John Kirhoffer kept saying a hero would emerge, and let's just say we lacked any sort of wowing heroism. Alas, Kalo wins yet another challenge, sending the aforementioned Vatu and also Cila straight to Tribal.
Cila's dynamics are split into two factions: Jonathan, Charlie, and Devens buddy up to target the tribe's big question mark, Rizo, while Dee, Rizo, and Cirie have their sights set on Charlie. Rizo, after sensing that Charlie is trying to set up divides in the tribe, decides to enact an operation. You've seen Operation: Italy, now feast your eyes on... Operation: Bad Blood! (A little nod to Charlie's favorite artist, Taylor Swift.) Rizo's no dummy — but Charlie doesn't know that. At the time of filming, "49" hadn't aired yet! But even Dee calls Charlie "sneaky" and "the dumbest player here." Ouch!
Dee and Rizo working together is very interesting, as is the Rizo and Cirie twosome. The R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod, Baby! seems to have ingratiated himself very well with this cast, and sharing information with Cirie is all it took to earn her trust — she even tells him about her extra vote!
If you'll recall, Charlie has a bee in his bonnet about Rizo not voting for his No. 1 in Season 49; little does Charlie know, Rizo did vote for Savannah, he was just trying to minimize his relationship with her. But that's all it takes to make an enemy in the game of "Survivor" these days! Because similar to Ozzy's "Open Wounds" — hey, that's the name of the episode! — Charlie is also nursing some serious hurt from his former bestie Maria not voting for him to win Season 46. And that dark cloud still looms very much over his head.
Where does all this leave Kamilla? Right smack dab in the middle. Rizo gets in her ear, telling her all about the Billie Eilish boomerang idol. He also tells her that Kyle specifically told him to work with Kamilla. She's happy to know the information about the season's idol sitch, but her Spidey sense is flaring on the whole Kyle thing. And she's right to question everything Rizo is saying! But for now, she's pretending to believe him. Smart. I hope The Tide Walker (Coach) gives her a cool nickname like "The Stone Bell" or "The Oak-Bound Warrior." She deserves it.
Charlie vs. Rizo comes to a head
It's a shame that Cila showed up late to Tribal Council. They totally miss out on hearing Probst's A+ impressions. His Jonathan and Colby voices? Top of the line! Then he brings out the big guns, pulling out the best Christian parody that has ever and will ever exist in this here universe. Angelina says it best. First a rap, now he's an accomplished mimic? WHAT CAN'T THE MAN DO?!
Rizo can't help but gush. Mostly about himself, and how many days he's played "Survivor" lately. And how he's playing with people he idolizes. He says he's speechless, only he goes on (and on) about how he's worthy of his returning spot, and how players who return back-to-back typically do well. Despite being a mystery to everyone on the show, he pitches that people should use him as a number not only tonight, but for the rest of this game.
So are people buying it?
Despite all of his bravado, a majority of them are, but this island is no longer big enough for both the RizGod and Charlie. It's a tight 4-3 finish, but Rizo gets the upper hand and Season 46's runner-up, Charlie, is voted out and sent to Ponderosa.
Did you expect Angelina and/or Charlie to fall victim to the double elimination? We want to hear all of your thoughts, so hit that comments section and do as Probst would do: Go full tilt boogie!