Save The Dates: Murder, She Wrote Movie, R.J. Decker On The Move, And More
Jamie Lee Curtis is headed to Cabot Cove next Christmas.
Universal Pictures has set the long-in-the-works "Murder, She Wrote" movie — with Curtis succeeding the late Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher — for a Wednesday, December 22, 2027 theatrical release.
Per Variety, Jason Moore ("Pitch Perfect") will direct based on a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo ("Orange Is the New Black"). Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller ("Project Hail Mary") will produce.
"Murder, She Wrote" originally ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. Lansbury, who died in 2022, starred as the aforementioned mystery writer and amateur detective who helped solve countless murders in the coastal town of Cabot Cove, Maine.
In other scheduling news...
* Following the "High Potential" finale on Tuesday, April 7, ABC freshman drama "R.J. Decker" will move to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning April 14, where it will follow new episodes of "Will Trent."
* "The Punisher: One Last Kill," a standalone Marvel special starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, will premiere Tuesday, May 12 on Disney+.
Frank Castle returns in A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill May 12, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4I3H10grXz
— The Punisher (@ThePunisher) March 24, 2026
* "The Reunion: Laguna Beach" — featuring Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser — will begin streaming Friday, April 10 on The Roku Channel. Watch a trailer:
* "Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event," a docuseries examining the boy band boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, premieres Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. The two-night event features candid interviews with executive producer Joey Fatone, fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town, and Brad Fischetti of LFO. Watch a trailer: