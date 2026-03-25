Save The Dates: Murder, She Wrote Movie, R.J. Decker On The Move, And More

Jamie Lee Curtis is headed to Cabot Cove next Christmas.

Universal Pictures has set the long-in-the-works "Murder, She Wrote" movie — with Curtis succeeding the late Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher — for a Wednesday, December 22, 2027 theatrical release.

Per Variety, Jason Moore ("Pitch Perfect") will direct based on a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo ("Orange Is the New Black"). Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller ("Project Hail Mary") will produce.

"Murder, She Wrote" originally ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. Lansbury, who died in 2022, starred as the aforementioned mystery writer and amateur detective who helped solve countless murders in the coastal town of Cabot Cove, Maine.