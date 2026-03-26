Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Mother's Disappearance In Emotional Today Show Interview: 'It's Too Much To Bear'

For the first time since her mother disappeared in early February, "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up about her family's ordeal in an emotional interview.

Speaking with onetime "TODAY" colleague Hoda Kotb on Thursday, Guthrie detailed how she first discovered that her mom, Nancy Guthrie, had been kidnapped, explaining that her sister called her on February 1 to tell her their mother was not in her home.

Family members wondered if perhaps Nancy had had a medical emergency in the middle of the night and paramedics came to her home, which might explain why her back door was propped open. But Nancy's belongings were still in the house, and blood was later discovered on the doorstep, and it was suggested that she had been kidnapped.

An emotional Savannah admitted that she's blamed herself during the search for her mother, wondering if perhaps her wealth and status in the public eye might have prompted Nancy's kidnapper to act.

"It's too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me," Savannah said. "And I'd just say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. ... If it is me, I'm so sorry."