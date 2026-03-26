Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Mother's Disappearance In Emotional Today Show Interview: 'It's Too Much To Bear'
For the first time since her mother disappeared in early February, "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up about her family's ordeal in an emotional interview.
Speaking with onetime "TODAY" colleague Hoda Kotb on Thursday, Guthrie detailed how she first discovered that her mom, Nancy Guthrie, had been kidnapped, explaining that her sister called her on February 1 to tell her their mother was not in her home.
Family members wondered if perhaps Nancy had had a medical emergency in the middle of the night and paramedics came to her home, which might explain why her back door was propped open. But Nancy's belongings were still in the house, and blood was later discovered on the doorstep, and it was suggested that she had been kidnapped.
An emotional Savannah admitted that she's blamed herself during the search for her mother, wondering if perhaps her wealth and status in the public eye might have prompted Nancy's kidnapper to act.
"It's too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me," Savannah said. "And I'd just say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. ... If it is me, I'm so sorry."
The details of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing on February 1, after she was last seen outside her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. In an initial press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy had "no cognitive issues at all" and was of "good, sound mind," but added that the scene at her residence caused "grave concern" among local law enforcement.
Nancy's disappearance was later deemed a kidnapping, with both the FBI and Customs and Border Protection enlisted to track down her captor or captors. On February 10, investigators released footage from a doorbell camera at Nancy's house, in which a masked man appeared to try and cover the camera's view. A person of interest was detained following the release of the camera footage, but he was later released.
There's also been theorizing from the public that one of Savannah Guthrie's family members might be responsible for Nancy's disappearance, which she told Hoda Kotb is "unbearable" speculation and "piles pain upon pain."
"No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law," Savannah said. "No one protected my mom more than my brother. We love her, and she is our shining light. She's our matriarch. She's all we have."
More of Savannah's sit-down with Kotb will air on the Friday, March 27 episode of "TODAY." In the meantime, watch Part 1 above and Part 2 below.