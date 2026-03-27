How Noah Wyle Feels About The Pitt Fans Shipping Dr. Robby And Dr. Whitaker

Some viewers of "The Pitt" have been imagining romantic scenarios between Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dr. Whitaker (Gerran Howell), often expressing that interest through fan art of the two all snuggled up. Wyle is familiar with the trend, but how does he feel about seeing his character in a more intimate light with Dr. Whitaker?

"Yeah, we've been depicted numerous times together in romantic settings," Wyle told Radio Times. "I'm amused by it — but what I'm mostly amused by is that I get to send it to him and just tell him I'm thinking about him!"

Howell, meanwhile, shared in a separate Radio Times interview that he doesn't actively seek out the fan art, but finds it "flattering" that viewers see something more in the characters' relationship, inspiring them to come up with their own interpretations. Still, why do fans of the acclaimed medical drama want to see a romance between Robby and Whitaker?