How Noah Wyle Feels About The Pitt Fans Shipping Dr. Robby And Dr. Whitaker
Some viewers of "The Pitt" have been imagining romantic scenarios between Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dr. Whitaker (Gerran Howell), often expressing that interest through fan art of the two all snuggled up. Wyle is familiar with the trend, but how does he feel about seeing his character in a more intimate light with Dr. Whitaker?
"Yeah, we've been depicted numerous times together in romantic settings," Wyle told Radio Times. "I'm amused by it — but what I'm mostly amused by is that I get to send it to him and just tell him I'm thinking about him!"
Howell, meanwhile, shared in a separate Radio Times interview that he doesn't actively seek out the fan art, but finds it "flattering" that viewers see something more in the characters' relationship, inspiring them to come up with their own interpretations. Still, why do fans of the acclaimed medical drama want to see a romance between Robby and Whitaker?
Why some fans of The Pitt want Robby and Whitaker to fall in love
Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby reaches his breaking point in "The Pitt" Season 1. The doctor loses a patient — who is very close to one of Robby's loved ones — in Episode 13 and has a panic attack, but Dr. Whitaker snaps him out of his funk. Whitaker being there for his mentor during his darkest times hasn't gone unnoticed by viewers, some of whom have responded by creating romantic art.
"It's less about overt sexual attraction and more about a slow build up of admiration for someone over time that might lead to some feelings of sexual tension later on," one fan wrote on Reddit. "It's a fun fantasy because they adore each other and because it would be hot," another fan noted, adding that the naysayers need to get over the characters' age difference. (For context, some anti-shippers have pushed back, arguing that Robby is too old for Whitaker.)
It remains to be seen if sparks will fly between Robby and Whitaker on "The Pitt," but it's clear that some fans are ready for it. However, Wyle's jokey comments about the art suggest that these doctors aren't likely to become one of the great TV show couples any time soon.