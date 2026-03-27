Is Outlander's Fergus Actually The Son Of A Ruthless Fraser Adversary? Read Episode 4 Recap

Jamie returns home from collecting rents with some sobering intel: Like Cunningham said, most of the Fraser's Ridge settlers are loyal to England. And those who aren't are not likely to publicly step up and join a militia. Though he knows the Ardsmuir men will back him, as will a few more, there aren't enough to populate a small army — so Jamie's got to recruit from outside his property.

Claire suggests evicting Cunningham, but Jamie says it won't solve anything and might cause bigger problems. Then he points out that he's not sure if Frank's book is accurate or not, but regardless, they need to be ready.

While Jamie, Ian, and Josiah are recruiting, Ian runs into a man that a man who says he knows Roger and Bree from Scotland is about; Jamie instantly suspects Rob Cameron has entered ye olde chat. But when Jamie approaches the man, gun cocked, we see that it's actually Buck! He's there to tell them "Rob Cameron won't be bothering them again." He also wants to return "Roger's wee book — don't let it fall into the wrong hands a second time."

Meanwhile, Elspeth Cunningham arrives at the big house one evening when just Claire and Fanny are there. The older woman fell and dislocated her shoulder; after Claire and Fanny help her pop it back into the socket, they give her a little whiskey and ask her to stay the night. She gets tipsy and instantly becomes about 300 percent more palatable.

Captain Cunningham comes to the big house to collect his mother the next morning. He pointedly asks where Jamie is; Claire reports he's away on business. "You have a very fine home. It must feel very empty with him away, and you here all alone," he says menacingly. But Claire stands her ground, and the Cunninghams eventually leave.

Jamie eventually returns, bringing Buck back to the house, introducing him to Claire, and informing him that he can stay on the ridge for as long as he likes. Meanwhile, Rachel delivers the troubling news to Ian that a retaliatory raid on the part of the Continental Army up north might have destroyed the Native American village where his former wife and son live. A stricken Ian immediately decides that he needs to see for himself, and a somber Rachel agrees — and says she and Oggy will go, as well. Jamie asks Ian to stop at a Philadelphia brothel along the way to ask the women there what they know about Fanny and her family. Then, after Ian promises to be back for the battle Frank's book foretells, Jamie blesses the young family and their journey.