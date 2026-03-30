What To Watch Monday: American Idol Goes Live, Voice Knockouts Begin, Paradise Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "American Idol" goes live on ABC and Disney+, "The Voice" enters a new round of competition, and "Paradise" wraps Season 2.
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Showtimes for March 30, 2026
Paradise
Season 2 finale: Worlds collide; time is of the essence for Xavier; Link and his team spring into action; Sinatra puts it all on the line.
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
The documentary chronicles McIlroy's triumphant quest to conquer the Masters Tournament and become just the sixth professional golfer in history to achieve the career Grand Slam.
NCAA Women's Basketball
First up, Texas faces Michigan (7 p.m.). Then, South Carolina takes on TSU (9 p.m.).
American Idol
The Idol hopefuls perform live, showcasing their talent with songs of faith; only 12 finalists will continue on the journey to become the next singing sensation.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover
The judges bring back three eliminated Bachelor Nation alums for one last shot at the finale in a high-stakes redemption challenge: They must build a show-stopping bar on the terrace.
Below Deck Down Under
Captain Jason demands professionalism when Ben and Ellie clash through a tense dinner service; mounting interior mistakes force Daisy to draw a hard line with her team.
Extracted
As survivalists battle exhaustion in the wild, a deception exposed at HQ ignites conflict; a ruthless island banishment results in one survivalist's extraction.
The Neighborhood
Marty meets Courtney's intimidating father Clancy (Anthony Anderson) to ask for his blessing, but his cryptic response sends Calvin and Tina digging for answers.
St. Denis Medical
Joyce hosts a ribbon-cutting for the birthing center; Matt and Serena take on an awkward assignment; Ron tries to knock out a quick physical before his fishing trip.
Wild Cards
Max finds herself playing hostage negotiator when a kidnapped woman calls 911 using a makeshift phone, unraveling a complex web involving an affair, gambling, and a race against time at a NASCAR event.
DMV
Colette and Gregg convince Vic to foster a dog and help him clean up his act to meet the dog rescuer Howie's (Thomas Lennon) high standards; Ceci tries to repay Barb by boosting Noa's processing time.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Tobin tries to keep his personal life separate from the documentary, but Reggie doesn't make it easy on him; Monica helps Brina with her music career.
FBI
After a double homicide in Brooklyn, the team pursues a corrupt longshoreman; Isobel enlists the help of "CIA" Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan).
Henry David Thoreau
The docuseries examines the life and work of the 19th-century writer in the context of antebellum New England and the larger United States, as well as through the universal themes he focused on in his writings.
Memory of a Killer
After a stunning reveal, Angelo races against the clock to protect the ones he loves from The Ferryman's path of death and destruction.
The Voice
The Knockouts begin.
Top Chef
The Chefs team up and pair food flights with wine in order to impress guest judge and Season 22 winner Tristen Epps-Long.
CIA
After Colin receives a tip on an upcoming terror plot, the team recovers a young man who was kidnapped nine years ago in Turkey and dig into his time in captivity to help stop the attack.
History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames
Season 1 finale: From epic ancient battles at Cannae and Agincourt, to World War II's Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of Stalingrad, these are history's deadliest conflicts.
The Rookie
Bailey gets a new role; a ride-along with Nolan goes awry; the team looks to recruit new members.