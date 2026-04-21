Save The Dates: Outlander Plans Paley Farewell, Citadel Sets Season 2 Premiere, And More

"Outlander" stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, as well as showrunner/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, will take part in an upcoming celebration of the Starz series' finale in Los Angeles.

The Paley Center for Media will hold "Outlander: A Celebration" at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, May 13. The event will be a screening of the time-travel drama's first episode, "Sassenach," followed by a conversation with Heughan, Balfe, and Roberts and a sneak peek at the May 15 series finale. Tickets are on sale now for Paley members; tickets will be available to the general public starting at noon/11c on Friday, May 1. For more information, visit paleycenter.org.

In other scheduling news...

* Prime Video will drop all seven episodes of "Citadel" Season 2 on Wednesday, May 6. The spy drama stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci as elite operatives who "must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity," per the official synopsis. The Season 2 cast also includes returnees Ashleigh Cummings and Lesley Manville, as well as new additions Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Lina El Arabi ("Kabul Kitchen"), Merle Dandridge ("The Last of Us"), Gabriel Leone (Brazil's "Verdades Secretas"), Jack Reynor ("The Perfect Couple"), and Rayna Vallandingham ("Cobra Kai"). Watch a trailer below:

* The 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027. E! will air the ceremony, which will be held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, live on both coasts starting at 7/6c.

* Tribeca Festival 2026's just-announced TV programming includes: the Season 2 premiere of FX's "Adults," including a conversation with series stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele and creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw; the series premiere of Prime Video's "Every Year After," including a conversation with series stars Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, Elisha Cuthbert, Joseph Chiu, Abigail Cowen, and Aurora Perrineau, as well as showrunner/executive producer Amy B. Harris and book author/EP Carley Fortune; a celebration of CBS' "Survivor 50" including fan-favorite players Cirie Fields, Rob Cesternino, Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Teeny Chirichillo; the Season 2 premiere of Disney+'s "X-Men '97," and the final season premiere of Netflix's "Survival of the Thickest," including a conversation with series star/creator/EP Michelle Buteau. The festival will take place June 3-14 in New York City. For tickets and more information, go to TribecaFilm.com.

* Masterpiece PBS' "The Marlow Murder Club" Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m., PBS announced Tuesday. The premiere of "Marble Hall Murders" will follow that evening at 9 p.m.