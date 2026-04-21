WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: LL COOL J Returns To NCIS, Bear Grylls Runs Wild Again, And More

By Claire Franken
Sam Hanna in NCIS CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: LL COOL J's Sam Hanna visits "NCIS," Matthew McConaughey is "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," and "Farmer Wants a Wife" is back. 

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Showtimes for April 21, 2026

ET

Unchosen

Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: When a young mother (Molly Windsor) from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets; Asa Butterfield co-stars.

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

Netflix

The documentary chronicles a dispute between a dressage trainer and his student that spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense.

ET

NBA Playoffs

NBC, Peacock

First round coverage continues with Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (Peacock; 7 p.m.), Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBC; 8 p.m.), and Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBC; 10:30 p.m.).

ET

Farmer Wants a Wife

Fox

Season 4 premiere: Three farmers meet a group of 27 single women; the men must choose who will join their farms during their search for love. 

NCIS

CBS

With most of NCIS away and the mainframe shut down for an upgrade, Kasie and a skeleton crew are left in a darkened building when someone begins hunting from the inside; Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) steps into the fight.

Summer House

Bravo

Dara and KJ reflect on their relationship; Mia reveals she’s been dreaming about her mom more and more.

Will Trent

ABC

The team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio; Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.

ET

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+

A synopsis was not made available by press time.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

While Gibbs and Lala grow closer on a case, Gibbs' long-distance relationship with Diane is further tested by the arrival of an unexpected guest: Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor).

R.J. Decker

ABC

R.J. struggles with a difficult decision; Emi must contend with her family's secrets.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Fox

Season 9 premiere: Bear Grylls takes Matthew McConaughey on an adventure 20 years in the making as the two traverse the secluded glacial alpine wilderness of Norway.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

Lives hang in the balance when a hospital ward is taken hostage, and the team must wrestle with an impossible dilemma: Who is more deserving of a heart?

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