What To Watch Tuesday: LL COOL J Returns To NCIS, Bear Grylls Runs Wild Again, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: LL COOL J's Sam Hanna visits "NCIS," Matthew McConaughey is "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," and "Farmer Wants a Wife" is back.
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Showtimes for April 21, 2026
Unchosen
Series premiere: When a young mother (Molly Windsor) from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets; Asa Butterfield co-stars.
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
The documentary chronicles a dispute between a dressage trainer and his student that spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense.
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (Peacock; 7 p.m.), Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBC; 8 p.m.), and Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBC; 10:30 p.m.).
Farmer Wants a Wife
Season 4 premiere: Three farmers meet a group of 27 single women; the men must choose who will join their farms during their search for love.
NCIS
With most of NCIS away and the mainframe shut down for an upgrade, Kasie and a skeleton crew are left in a darkened building when someone begins hunting from the inside; Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) steps into the fight.
Summer House
Dara and KJ reflect on their relationship; Mia reveals she’s been dreaming about her mom more and more.
Will Trent
The team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio; Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.
Daredevil: Born Again
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
NCIS: Origins
While Gibbs and Lala grow closer on a case, Gibbs' long-distance relationship with Diane is further tested by the arrival of an unexpected guest: Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor).
R.J. Decker
R.J. struggles with a difficult decision; Emi must contend with her family's secrets.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Season 9 premiere: Bear Grylls takes Matthew McConaughey on an adventure 20 years in the making as the two traverse the secluded glacial alpine wilderness of Norway.
NCIS: Sydney
Lives hang in the balance when a hospital ward is taken hostage, and the team must wrestle with an impossible dilemma: Who is more deserving of a heart?