Walton Goggins' Raunchy HBO Role Helped Land Him The Part Of Fallout's Ghoul

Walton Goggins is a crucial part of HBO's "Fallout," but an earlier role with the network helped him secure the beloved part of the Ghoul. That would be his supporting turn as the conniving Lee Russell in the dark comedy series "Vice Principals," created by Danny McBride and Jody Hill.

"He gives a jaw-droppingly bold performance in that show," co-creator and co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet told the Television Academy's Emmy magazine in December 2025. "Pushing a character as far as Walton did was such a masterful performance; I wanted to see him bring something like that to our Ghoul."

She noted that Goggins' role in "Fallout" — portraying both the pre-war actor Cooper Howard and his post-apocalyptic Ghoul counterpart, a sarcastic, irradiated anti-hero — was built around him. "[Those] were the only parts in the whole series that were written with a specific actor in mind," she added.

"It's always risky to go after a specific actor, because it's just a great way to get your heart broken, but there are only a handful of actors who have as much dexterity in both comedy and drama as Walton," executive producer Jonathan Nolan added. "There's a charisma that just radiates off him."