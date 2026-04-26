Quotes Of The Week: Fire Country, The Testaments, Outlander, Survivor, And More

We'd never close out the weekend without delivering another edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "The Rookie," "The Testaments," "Survivor," and "Outlander."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" remains glamorous in the face of disaster, "Margo's Got Money Troubles" delivers a lesson in thriving on OnlyFans, and "Fire Country" misreads a sales pitch. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "American Idol," "Abbott Elementary," and "Law & Order: SVU."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)