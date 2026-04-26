Quotes Of The Week: Fire Country, The Testaments, Outlander, Survivor, And More
We'd never close out the weekend without delivering another edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "The Rookie," "The Testaments," "Survivor," and "Outlander."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" remains glamorous in the face of disaster, "Margo's Got Money Troubles" delivers a lesson in thriving on OnlyFans, and "Fire Country" misreads a sales pitch. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "American Idol," "Abbott Elementary," and "Law & Order: SVU."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)
FIRE COUNTRY
"I really enjoyed our conversation, and I had a proposition."
"I can't. You're going to be the most perfect person for someone. You are so nice to your mom and other people and paper towels... I'm just, I'm not that person. I'm so sorry."
"Um... my proposition was that I undercut your vendor for paper goods and office supplies. I'm a sales rep."
Sharon (Diane Farr) awkwardly mistakes business for pleasure
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF RHODE ISLAND
"I don't do spin classes. I really don't ride a bike. But I like to still do Jane's Fonda at least once a week. I love Jane's Fonda."
What does Alicia think Fonda means?
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
"I don't look like what I've been going through and I never will."
Even with silicon leaking out of her butt, K. Michelle knows the importance of glam
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES
"A lot of times you're gonna get messages saying that you should kill yourself, or destroy your p*ssy with a cheese grater. So just find like a really deep well of strength and just tap in, you know?"
Veteran OnlyFans creator KC (Rico Nasty) offers newbie Margo (Elle Fanning) a piece of sage advice
OUTLANDER
"Hunting! We should go hunting, in the forest. Obviously in the forest. Together, you and I. If you have the time, and inclination, hunting in the forest. I don't know why I keep saying 'forest.'"
"Would tomorrow morning suit?"
"Yes, excellent. Tomorrow morning."
"I'll see you then. In the forest."
When William (Charles Vandervaart) musters up the courage to ask Jamie (Sam Heughan) to spend time with him, it goes awkwardly (yet adorably)
THE ROOKIE
"You make everything better."
"I'm sorry, but I have to pee."
"That's too bad. You should've thought of that before you engaged me."
Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is a sucker for a good hug!
SURVIVOR
"If this ever happens to my son — and it will, Michael — I want you to pick yourself up. You are not defined by the moments where you fell short. You're defined by what you do after."
Christian Hubicki uses his moment of failure to teach his baby son a future lesson
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
"Um, sorry! Out of your league! B-Y-E, B-B-L!"
Ava (Janelle James) minces no words as she shoos away a lady trying to flirt with her boyfriend O'Shon
THE TESTAMENTS
"I know it's a sin, but sometimes I close my eyes, and I pray for God to broom away the Earth and extinguish the stars."
"OK, well, you're more articulate than most drunk girls."
Even when inebriated, Becka (Mattea Conforti) manages to impress Daisy (Lucy Halliday)
AMERICAN IDOL
"How does it feel to be in that seat, Jennifer?"
"I always wanted to know what was behind this judging panel."
"Snacks. Pretzels and peanuts and chocolate. That's what's back there."
"Oh. Wow."
We hope Jennifer Hudson wasn't too excited about the mysterious other side of the "Idol" judges' panel — not even Ryan Seacrest could sell that reveal
LAW & ORDER
"I'd always heard these beauty pageants were cutthroat, but..."
Even over the body of a beauty queen who's been stabbed in the neck, Riley (Reid Scott) can't resist getting a pun in
LAW & ORDER: SVU
"I'm wondering if you've seen this man? He might have been in two days ago."
"You know what I have seen?"
"What?"
"I've seen that you've got a spectacular set of baby browns."
"Well, thank you. That's very kind of you."
"And those gams aren't bad, either."
"OK."
"Big, big money with sticks like that in this line of work."
"Noted."
"You know, I think crowds really go for Amazonian broads. I think it's a dominance thing. But how's your right hook?"
"It's actually not bad."
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) runs into an admirer in wrestler Jasmyn Jewell (Melissa McCarthy) while searching for clues at a wrestling fan event