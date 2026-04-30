The Apprentice Reboot Eyed At Amazon, With Donald Trump Jr. As Host
Amazon is eyeing a return to the boardroom.
On the heels of "Melania," The Wall Street Journal reports that preliminary talks are underway to revive former NBC reality show "The Apprentice." Once led by President Donald Trump, Prime Video is said to be eyeing his son — and former boardroom advisor — Donald Trump Jr. as host.
The report notes that internal discussions remain in the "early stages," and that Amazon has not yet approached the Trump family.
"Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what's next for 'The Apprentice' as a property," an Amazon spokesman told WSJ. The show isn't in active development, and no host is currently attached.
According to the Journal, Amazon first began contemplating a reboot in early 2025, around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term. During that period, the company greenlit Brett Ratner's documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.
More About The Apprentice
"The Apprentice" first premiered on NBC as a midseason replacement in January 2004 and ran a combined 15 seasons through 2017.
For its first six seasons — and again in Season 10 — the competition featured aspiring executives vying for a one-year, $250,000 contract working for Donald Trump. Those episodes currently stream on Prime Video.
Seasons 7–9 and 11–15, meanwhile, were branded as "The Celebrity Apprentice," with a mix of current and former celebrities competing to raise money for a charity of their choice.
NBC cut ties with Trump after he made disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants while announcing his presidential run in June 2015. Shortly thereafter, Arnold Schwarzenegger was tapped to host the eighth (and ultimately final) cycle of "Celebrity Apprentice."
A short-lived spin-off led by Martha Stewart aired in 2005.