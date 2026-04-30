The Apprentice Reboot Eyed At Amazon, With Donald Trump Jr. As Host

Amazon is eyeing a return to the boardroom.

On the heels of "Melania," The Wall Street Journal reports that preliminary talks are underway to revive former NBC reality show "The Apprentice." Once led by President Donald Trump, Prime Video is said to be eyeing his son — and former boardroom advisor — Donald Trump Jr. as host.

The report notes that internal discussions remain in the "early stages," and that Amazon has not yet approached the Trump family.

"Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what's next for 'The Apprentice' as a property," an Amazon spokesman told WSJ. The show isn't in active development, and no host is currently attached.

According to the Journal, Amazon first began contemplating a reboot in early 2025, around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term. During that period, the company greenlit Brett Ratner's documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.