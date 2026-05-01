Ratings: The Pitt Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart With 11th Billion-Minute Week Of Season 2
Now this is how you doctor the f–k up: HBO Max's "The Pitt" just notched another massive Nielsen milestone, ranking No. 1 for the week of March 30-April 5 with 1.16 billion minutes viewed.
It marks the Noah Wyle-led medical drama's first time atop the chart — and its 11th billion-minute week across 13 weeks of Season 2 eligibility.
Among originals, Netflix claimed the next two spots, with "Love on the Spectrum U.S." (865 million minutes) and "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" (821 million minutes) ranking second and third, respectively, both in their first full week of availability.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Hulu's "Paradise" followed at No. 4 with 672 million minutes, on the heels of its Season 2 finale, while Prime Video's "Invincible" rounded out the Top 5 with 611 million minutes.
Netflix's "Virgin River" placed sixth with 588 million minutes, followed by "Beauty in Black" (No. 7, 495 million minutes). Paramount+ cracked the list at No. 8 with "The Madison" (485 million minutes).
Netflix then closed out the chart with "XO, Kitty" (No. 9, 464 million minutes) and "One Piece" (No. 10, 427 million minutes).
The Overall Top 10
The top three titles remained unchanged on the Overall chart, with "The Pitt," "Love on the Spectrum U.S.," and "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" holding steady at Nos. 1–3.
From there, the list shifts more heavily toward acquired fare and films. "Grey's Anatomy" climbed to No. 4, followed by "Bluey" (No. 5) and "The Big Bang Theory" (No. 6).
"Crime 101," which debuted on Prime Video, led the movie entries at No. 7 with 696 million minutes, while "Paradise" slid to No. 8 overall after ranking higher among originals.
Rounding out the chart, "Anaconda," newly available on Netflix, landed at No. 9 with 646 million minutes, and "Family Guy" closed out the Top 10 at No. 10 with 615 million minutes.
Want the full breakdown? Scroll down to see how acquired series and movies ranked on their own charts.