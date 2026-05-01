Ratings: The Pitt Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart With 11th Billion-Minute Week Of Season 2

Now this is how you doctor the f–k up: HBO Max's "The Pitt" just notched another massive Nielsen milestone, ranking No. 1 for the week of March 30-April 5 with 1.16 billion minutes viewed.

It marks the Noah Wyle-led medical drama's first time atop the chart — and its 11th billion-minute week across 13 weeks of Season 2 eligibility.

Among originals, Netflix claimed the next two spots, with "Love on the Spectrum U.S." (865 million minutes) and "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" (821 million minutes) ranking second and third, respectively, both in their first full week of availability.