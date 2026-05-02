What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MAY 3

📺 "Soccer Meets America" (The Roku Channel, three-episode binge)

From the implosion of pro leagues in the 1980s to the 2026 World Cup, the docuseries chronicles the unexpected path of professional soccer in the United States.

⚾️ 12:30 p.m. "MLB Sunday Leadoff" Season 5 (Peacock)

📺 8 p.m. "Home Town" Season 10 finale (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 8 finale (TLC)

📺 9 p.m. "Eva Longoria: Searching for France" docuseries finale (CNN, two episodes)

📺 10 p.m. "Watson" series finale (CBS)

MONDAY, MAY 4

📺 "Lord of the Flies" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding's dystopian classic.

📺 "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Season 1 finale (Disney+, two episodes)

📺 6 p.m. MET Gala (Vogue's YouTube Channel)

📺 9 p.m. "The Ultimate Baking Championship" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 10 p.m. "The Rookie" Season 8 finale (ABC, pictured above)

TUESDAY, MAY 5

📺 "Designed to Last" (Hulu, four-episode binge)

Hosted by Maria Menounos, the series follows three teams of architects, engineers, and inventors as they compete in 10-hour build challenges, modifying tiny homes to withstand specific environmental hazards.

📺 "A Taste for Murder" Season 1 finale (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "Will Trent" Season 4 finale (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale (Disney+)

📺 9 p.m. "The Dark Wizard" docuseries finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" Season 1 finale (Netflix)

📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 2 finale (CBS)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Road Wars" Season 7 finale (A&E)

📺 10:30 p.m. "Customer Wars" Season 8 finale (A&E)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Ozu Diaries" (TCM documentary)

Director Daniel Raim presents an intimate portrait of legendary Japanese filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu, drawing on Ozu's personal writings, creative philosophy, and enduring artistic legacy.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

📺 "Citadel" Season 2 (Prime Video, seven-episode binge)

📺 "The Other Bennet Sister" (BritBox, three-episode premiere)

The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in "Pride and Prejudice" — into the spotlight.

📺 "Worst Ex Ever" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" Season 2 finale (Peacock, two episodes)

🎥 "Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano" (Netflix documentary)

Hit training camp with MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that's been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" Season 1 finale (Hallmark+)

📺 "Legends" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

As drugs flood the streets of 1990s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story; Tom Burke and Steve Coogan star.

📺 "M.I.A." (Peacock, nine-episode binge)

When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, a young woman (Shannon Gisela) embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly.

📺 "The Terror" Season 3 (AMC+ and Shudder)

📺 8 p.m. "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" final season (MTV)

📺 8 p.m. "9-1-1" Season 9 finale (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 1 finale (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Predator Hunters" Season 1 finale (A&E)

📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 22 finale (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" Season 2 finale (NBC)

🎥 "Send Help" (Hulu)

FRIDAY, MAY 8

📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 11 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked" Season 8 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Deadliest Catch" Season 22 (Discovery Channel)

📺 9 p.m. "Amadeus" (Starz)

Airing Stateside for the first time, this five-part limited series casts Will Sharpe as musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Paul Bettany as envious court composer Antonio Salieri.

📺 10 p.m. "The Proof Is Out There" Season 6 finale (History)

🎥 "Broad Trip" (The Roku Channel movie)

The road trip comedy centers on the dynamic between an uptight daughter (Sophia Bush) and her free spirit mother (Lauren Holly); Steve Guttenberg co-stars.

🎥 "Greenland 2: Migration" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (Netflix movie)

While working nights at a small-town aquarium, a widow (Sally Field) bonds with a clever octopus (voiced by Alfred Molina) and an adrift young man (Lewis Pullman).

SATURDAY, MAY 9

🤼‍♂️ 6:30 p.m. WWE Backlash (ESPN App)

📺 8 p.m. "K-Everything" (CNN)

The four-week docuseries event offers a cultural exploration of Korea's explosive global influence; Daniel Dae Kim hosts.

📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 17 finale (A&E)

📺 10 p.m. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" Season 2 finale (A&E)

🎥 8 p.m. "All's Fair In Love & Mahjong" (Hallmark movie)

A school nurse (Fiona Gubelmann) rebuilds her life after a series of setbacks, discovering a gift for teaching mahjong and forming a bond with a charming contractor (Paul Campbell); Tamera Mowry-Housley and Melissa Peterman co-star.