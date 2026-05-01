How Much It Costs To Tour The HGTV-Renovated Brady Bunch House (It's A Lot)

The original "Brady Bunch" house is a real house located in L.A.'s Studio City neighborhood, with the exterior often shown on the ABC classic during its 1969-74 run. The interior scenes, though, were shot on a soundstage at Paramount Studios. (The house was chosen because series creator Sherwood Schwartz thought it looked like a home where an architect would live.)

The real house's interior didn't match the groovy TV house, though — until 2018, when HGTV purchased the home and renovated it to look like the original "Brady Bunch" show, inside and out. It was all captured on the HGTV series "A Very Brady Renovation," which aired in 2019, with HGTV stars like "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott teaming up to tackle the renovation along with all six original "Brady Bunch" cast members who played the Brady kids.

The ambitious renovation added 2,000 square feet to the property's original footprint, including a full second story. The finished product includes the Bradys' famous floating staircase, a retro kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger's dog house. HGTV put the house on sale in 2023 with a listing price of $5.5 million, but it sold later that year for just $3.2 million. The buyer was Tina Trahan, a media executive and wife of former HBO boss Chris Albrecht, who pledged to keep the house unoccupied and use it for fundraisers and charity events.

Would you fork over nearly 300 bucks to step inside the "Brady Bunch" house? Let us know in the comments!