Save The Dates: J.Lo's Office Romance On Netflix, My Adventures With Superman Season 3, And More

Jennifer Lopez is about to embark on an "Office Romance" with a "Ted Lasso" fan favorite.

The new Netflix romantic comedy starring Lopez and Brett Goldstein will debut Friday, June 5 on the streamer. Lopez plays airline CEO Jackie Cruz, who falls for the company's ambitious new lawyer Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein. "Despite their insatiable chemistry, the colleagues try to keep their relationship as professional as possible," per the official synopsis. "But longing boardroom glances soon become raunchy island romps — and Jackie finds herself in danger of losing her company."

Netflix has also released a trailer for the movie — which you can watch above — where we see sparks fly between Jackie and Daniel in the office before they head down to the Dominican Republic for a tropical getaway. The steamy romance leads to career complications for both of them, though. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the supporting cast, which includes Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Bradley Whitford ("The Diplomat"), and Amy Sedaris ("Strangers With Candy").