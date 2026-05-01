Save The Dates: J.Lo's Office Romance On Netflix, My Adventures With Superman Season 3, And More
Jennifer Lopez is about to embark on an "Office Romance" with a "Ted Lasso" fan favorite.
The new Netflix romantic comedy starring Lopez and Brett Goldstein will debut Friday, June 5 on the streamer. Lopez plays airline CEO Jackie Cruz, who falls for the company's ambitious new lawyer Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein. "Despite their insatiable chemistry, the colleagues try to keep their relationship as professional as possible," per the official synopsis. "But longing boardroom glances soon become raunchy island romps — and Jackie finds herself in danger of losing her company."
Netflix has also released a trailer for the movie — which you can watch above — where we see sparks fly between Jackie and Daniel in the office before they head down to the Dominican Republic for a tropical getaway. The steamy romance leads to career complications for both of them, though. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the supporting cast, which includes Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Bradley Whitford ("The Diplomat"), and Amy Sedaris ("Strangers With Candy").
In other scheduling news...
* "My Adventures With Superman" returns for Season 3 on Saturday, June 13 at midnight on Adult Swim, and will stream the next day on HBO Max. The animated superhero prequel, starring Jack Quaid ("The Boys") as the titular Man of Steel, "follows twenty‑somethings Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El, as they discover who they are — and what they can accomplish together — while chasing stories for The Daily Planet."
* Jennifer Garner's Peacock series "The Five Star Weekend" has moved up its premiere date to Thursday, July 9. The eight-episode drama stars Garner as bestselling cookbook author Hollis Shaw, who hosts a weekend at her Nantucket house for friends from different stages of her life. Watch a new teaser:
* The Netflix comedy "Bad Thoughts," starring comedian Tom Segura, will return for Season 2 on Sunday, May 24, with all six episodes dropping at once.
* HBO's documentary series "The Yogurt Shop Murders" will air a new 90-minute fifth episode on Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m., chronicling a new break in the case that came just weeks after the documentary debuted.
* Prime Video will host the new fan event "Obsessed Fest" on Saturday, June 27 in Los Angeles, offering fans an inside look at upcoming YA shows like "Every Year After," "Elle," and "Off Campus." Get a sneak peek: